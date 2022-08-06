ABC's comedy Abbott Elementary has schooled its competition, with the new series collecting four awards at this year's Television Critic Awards (TCA). Program of the Year was its top recognition, with creator and star Quinta Brunson winning for Individual Achievement in Comedy. These recognitions also made Abbott Elementary the most-nominated show of the year by the TCA.

Abbott also earned the awards for Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Achievement in Comedy. While all of these awards are immensely impressive for a freshman network comedy, the Program of the Year win is perhaps the most rewarding. Brunson's series beat out the veteran drama Better Call Saul, as well as enticing and memorable new shows in HBO's The White Lotus and Apple TV+'s Severance. In the comedy category, Abbott earned the win over perennial comedies like Barry, Atlanta, and Ted Lasso.

Janelle James, who portrays Principal Ava Coleman, lost in the Individual Achievement in Comedy category to Brunson. With this nomination, Abbott's total nomination count reached five. Interestingly, Abbott Elementary received six nominations from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Aside from Brunson and James, the show also stars Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis. In addition to Brunson and James, Ralph and Williams were also nominated for Emmy Awards.

The series covers a documentary crew capturing the everyday lives of the administration and faculty of Willard R. Abbott Elementary School in Philadelphia. Brunson portrays the optimistic, young second-grade teacher Janine, who often rallies the other teachers to undo the damage or mistakes made by the clueless, pop-culture-obsessed principal, Ava (James). The comedy was renewed for a second season earlier this year, though the joy of the renewal and these nominations have been somewhat stymied by an unfortunate lawsuit claiming Brunson and ABC stole the premise of the show from another screenwriter.

The love was spread out a bit more in the other categories, with Mandy Moore winning the award for Individual Achievement in Drama for the final season of NBC's This Is Us. Hulu won the trophy for Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials with Dopesick, which stars Michael Keaton, Will Poulter, and Rosario Dawson. Succession's third season secured the win for Outstanding Achievement in Drama. Like other awards shows, the TCA also recognizes lifetime achievements, with Ted Danson and Steve Martin tying for Career Achievement Honoree. I Love Lucy earned the TCA's Heritage Award.

Abbott Elementary returns to ABC with a full second season on September 21. Check out the full list of TCA winners below:

● Individual Achievement In Drama: Mandy Moore (THIS IS US, NBC)

● Individual Achievement In Comedy: Quinta Brunson (ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, ABC)

● Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: THE BEATLES: GET BACK (Disney+)

● Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: TIE: THE AMAZING RACE (CBS), LEGENDARY (HBO Max)

● Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming: THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB (Netflix)

● Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch: I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE WITH TIM ROBINSON (Netflix)

● Outstanding New Program: ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

● Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials: DOPESICK (Hulu)

● Outstanding Achievement In Drama: SUCCESSION (HBO)

● Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

● Program of the Year: ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

● Career Achievement Honoree: TIE: Ted Danson & Steve Martin

● Heritage Award: I LOVE LUCY (CBS)