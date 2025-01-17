This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Chenoweth family may have defeated Assassin, but they couldn't survive the threat of cancellation. Peacock's horror series Teacup is ending after only one season on the streaming platform, per Variety. Created by Ian McCulloch as an adaptation of the Robert McCammon novel Stinger, it debuted last year in October as the latest horror project from horror maestro James Wan and his Atomic Monster production company. Despite solid reviews from critics and the big names attached to help make the spooky rural Georgia story something special, it apparently failed to capture an audience, unable to break into the Nielsen Top 10 streaming charts.

Led by Yvonne Strahovski and Scott Speedman, Teacup follows a strained family and their neighbors when an unknown threat begins plaguing their isolated ranch. A storm rolls in that creates an unnatural feeling in the air and leaves everything and everyone on the ranch unsettled. When darkness falls and they encounter a strange man in a gas mask prowling the land, they're forced to band together to survive the night. As the series rolled on, it only continued to unravel further mysteries and raise the tension between the survivors, mimicking the terrifying and twisty path originally paved by its source material.

Although the series ended with the Chenoweths and Shanleys figuring out a way to take down the main threat, albeit not without gory deaths and tragedy along the way, the finale also appeared to lay the groundwork for expanding the mystery beyond the ranch with Season 2. Critics overall liked what they saw from the first run too, with the series standing at a Certified 77% on Rotten Tomatoes while audiences gave it a 70%. Collider's Jeff Ewing was among those singing its praises, saying in his 7/10 review that "Teacup is a strong horror series that sticks the landing well, wrapping things up satisfyingly while building towards a harrowing potential future." Chaske Spencer, Kathy Baker, Boris McGiver, Caleb Dolden, Emilie Bierre, and Luciano Leroux round out the cast.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Collider as the updates come in.

Teacup Teacup is a horror-thriller TV show set to premiere on Peacock in October 2024. Produced by James Wan, the series is inspired by Robert McCammon's 1988 novel "Stinger." The story revolves around a group of neighbors in rural Georgia who must unite to confront a mysterious and deadly threat. As tensions rise and strange occurrences unfold, they struggle to survive against an unknown and terrifying force. Release Date October 10, 2024 Cast Yvonne Strahovski , Scott Speedman , Chaske Spencer , Kathy Baker , Boris McGiver , Caleb Dolden , Émilie Bierre , Luciano Leroux , Alice Kremelberg , Diany Rodriguez Seasons 1 Creator(s) Ian McCulloch Writers Yvonne Strahovski , Scott Speedman , Chaske Spencer

Watch on Peacock