The James Wan-produced Peacock series Teacup came to an end this Halloween. Over the course of the science fiction horror show from Ian McCulloch based on the novel Stinger by Robert McCammon, we saw twists and turns in nearly every episode. The series follows the Chenoweth and Shanley families, who become trapped on the Chenoweths' farm in rural Georgia when an alien named Assassin comes to Earth. Assassin is in search of a different alien, Harbinger, who has inhabited the Chenoweths' son Arlo (Caleb Dolden). Throughout, McCulloch and his team of four horror directors kept us on edge about who Assassin was inhabiting and who would ultimately make it out alive. The final two episodes also saw some of the show's best acting in moving performances from Yvonne Strahovski and Scott Speedman. Now that the first season is over, we're covering lingering questions viewers might have about the series and what the surprise ending might mean for the future of the show.

What Exactly Happens at the End of 'Teacup'?

In the eighth and final episode of Teacup, things are looking dire. Valeria Shanley (Diany Rodriguez) is dead, having been killed by her son Nicholas (Luciano Leroux). Over the course of the series, the main characters learned that Assassin can inhabit people and pass from person to person through the eyes and mouth. In a devastating moment in Episode 7, Assassin transfers from Valeria to Nicholas, and he promptly pushes his own mother over the line of the force field, causing a brutal chemical reaction that kills her in the show's gnarliest effect.

In Episode 8, Assassin transfers from Nicholas to Meryl Chenoweth (Émilie Bierre), and Meryl's parents, Maggie (Strahovski) and James (Speedman) are faced with a horrible choice. They have figured out that the only known way to kill Assassin is to drown the person it is inhabiting. In the most emotionally brutal scene in the show, Maggie and James wrestle their daughter into the bathtub and proceed to drown her. It is excellent physical acting from Strahovski, especially when Maggie desperately tries to revive Meryl through CPR afterwards (and thankfully, it works.) This jarring scene is also a tragic foreshadowing of things to come. In the process of drowning Meryl, James' gas mask slips off, and Assassin inhabits him before Meryl drowns. James manages to warn his family to run before Assassin fully takes over him, but in the end, in a moment of desperation, Maggie traps James in the freezer in the barn, and she and Ruben Shanley (Chaske Spencer) cover it with sandbags, suffocating and killing James and Assassin with him.

'Teacup's Ending Hints at a Second Season

Close

With Assassin now dead, it would seem that the threat has come to an end. The surviving Chenoweths are Maggie, Meryl, Arlo, and James' mother Ellen (Kathy Baker). Also still alive are Ruben and Nicholas Shanley, their neighbor Donald (Boris McGiver), and alien expert McNab (Rob Morgan). The ragtag crew all decide to drink a trace amount of the liquid they obtained from a branch of the alien tree, which enables them to cross back over the force field line to find help. But just when we thought everyone was safe, McCulloch throws in one final and important plot twist.

As the survivors (minus Ellen, who stays behind) make their way towards a nearby fire station by car, they run into two people named Carol and Milo, who claim to know McNab from a chat room discussing his alien theories. Within moments, a car tears around the corner and runs into Carol and Milo, instantly killing them. Two people exit the car, introducing themselves as Hayden and Izzy. They explain that the individuals they just killed are not who they said they were, hinting at a sinister alliance and connection to the now-dead Assassin. Hayden and Izzy offer the survivors the choice to continue independently, or to trust and follow them. Maggie looks back at the group before saying, in the final line of the show, "We're not going anywhere until you tell us what the fuck is going on." This ending seems practically made for a second season. Harbinger remains alive, but just because the only known Assassin is dead doesn't mean Harbinger, or humanity at large, is safe. McCulloch has left us on a major cliffhanger, and we can't wait to see how this dark science fiction story might expand if the group leaves the farm behind in a potential second season.

