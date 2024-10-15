We’re only two episodes in and things are already beginning to spin out of control in Peacock’s latest horror series, Teacup. Debuting on the streamer last Thursday with its two-episode premiere, the intriguing story based on Robert R. McCammon’s topsy-turvy novel, Stinger, has already drawn audiences in and captured them. And, if you can’t wait for the next few days to pass until the show returns for its third episode, we here at Collider happily have you covered with an exclusive sneak peek of the newly-minted Certified Fresh series.

There’s straight up nothing more unnerving in a horror project than a little kid. Just ask anyone who’s seen The Sixth Sense or The Others. In Teacup, that tiny piece of the horror puzzle has so far come from Caleb Dolden’s Arlo. The first look at this week’s episode only further solidifies Arlo’s position as he ventures out into the woods with his sister, Meryl (Emilie Bierre) and Nicholas (Luciano Leroux). Pointing into the sky, Arlo shows the other two how he fell from above onto the ground below. Walking deeper into the massive crater in front of them, Arlo stops to collect a thick, rainbow-colored substance that he says is a toxin they’ll need to ingest.

We are fully off to the races with Teacup, a story that centers on a small community of people living in rural Georgia and, if this week’s sneak peek is any hint, things are never going to be the same for the Chenoweth family. Tensions were already running high for Maggie (Yvonne Strahovski) and James (Scott Speedman) when audiences were introduced to them in the debut episode, but things quickly compounded after Arlo’s mysterious run-in with a strange woman in the woods near their ranch. Not only has the boy's personality completely changed, but a weirdo in a gas mask rolled up to the property and spray-painted a line around the perimeter marking where the Chenoweths are safe to stay and where they dare not enter. As a mysterious force rolls in and threatens to take away everything they hold dear, the Chenoweths and their neighbors must band together if they have any hopes of survival.

Meet the Dream Team Behind ‘Teacup’

Previously standing behind goldmines including The Conjuring film series, M3GAN, Salem’s Lot, and more, Teacup is the latest small-screen production backed by James Wan’s Atomic Monster. A notable name within the horror community on his own, when Wan puts his faith, trust, and money into something, you know it’s going to be a hit. Keeping an eye on the kettle and ensuring things didn’t boil over on Teacup, Chicago Fire and Yellowstone producer Ian McCulloch made his showrunning debut with the Peacock project. Filling out the show’s call sheet is a lineup of names that includes Chaske Spencer (The English), Kathy Baker (Edward Scissorhands) and Boris McGiver (House of Cards).

Check out our exclusive sneak peek of this week’s episode of Teacup above and get caught up on the first two installments now streaming on Peacock.

Teacup Teacup is a horror-thriller TV show set to premiere on Peacock in October 2024. Produced by James Wan, the series is inspired by Robert McCammon's 1988 novel "Stinger." The story revolves around a group of neighbors in rural Georgia who must unite to confront a mysterious and deadly threat. As tensions rise and strange occurrences unfold, they struggle to survive against an unknown and terrifying force. Release Date October 10, 2024 Cast Yvonne Strahovski , Scott Speedman , Chaske Spencer , Kathy Baker , Boris McGiver , Caleb Dolden , Émilie Bierre , Luciano Leroux , Alice Kremelberg , Diany Rodriguez Main Genre Horror Seasons 1 Creator(s) Ian McCulloch Writers Yvonne Strahovski , Scott Speedman , Chaske Spencer Streaming Service(s) Peacock Directors E.L. Katz Character(s) Maggie Chenoweth , James Chenoweth , Ruben Shanley , Ellen Chenoweth , Donald Kelly , Arlo Chenoweth , Meryl Chenoweth , Nicholas Shanley , Izzy , Valeria Shanley Expand

Watch On Peacock