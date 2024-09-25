Horror visionaries have long been walking the thin line between showing and leaving it up to audience interpretation. Sometimes, it’s proven to be much more effective to hide the reveal and instead allow audiences to use their imaginations, as what our brains come up with can oftentimes be multiple times more frightening than any special effects would allow. This was the way that Ian McCulloch, the showrunner for Peacock’s upcoming horror series, Teacup, approached the project’s monster. Inspired by Robert R. McCammon’s novel, Stinger, the creative team knew going into the production that those who read the book already had a solid image in their heads of the characters and creature.

During a conversation with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff at Fantastic Fest, McCulloch broke down how he and the rest of the group put the show’s monster together and dropped the big gross-out scene at a key moment in the series. Referring to their method as “The Jaws school of thinking,” McCulloch explained,

“The less you see the monster, the better it is. So, the less you see horrific things, the more horrific things will affect the audience when they do happen, and this is one of those big moments. So, we want it to be something singular, something that people hadn’t seen before, and you’re also saying, ‘This is what happens when you cross the line.’ It has to be so affecting for the characters that they will not cross that line, so it has to be something that is horrific.”

The Delicate Balance of Creature Design in 'Teacup'

Once deciding that going all in was the only way to deliver this particular sequence, McCulloch said that he really wanted to leave audiences with something they would remember. It couldn’t be too over the top because then it becomes cheesy, but it also couldn’t be something that would fly under the radar. Describing this process, the showrunner said:

“On the other hand, I didn’t want it to just be a big explosion — you go over it, and you pop. It needed to be something, for lack of a better term, artful. The design, the way that bones work when you cross the line, the choreography, both the actress and our stunt coordinator did an amazing job, that even without the effects, it’s incredibly effective. So then when you add in those VFX, what you wanna do is heighten that. There were definitely different versions where it went too far or you’d laugh because it made you so uncomfortable. What you want is this kind of fine line in the middle where it’s so upsetting and final that you’re just left in awe, hopefully.”

