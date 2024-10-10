From executive producer James Wan, the mind behind multiple smash-hit horror franchises, including Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring Universe, comes a terrifying new series set to premiere this October. Created by Ian McCulloch and inspired by the New York Times best-selling novel Stinger by author Robert R. McCammon, Teacup takes place on an isolated ranch deep in rural Georgia. When a deadly threat transforms the idyllic homestead into a prison from which there's no escape, a tense group of family, friends, and neighbors must put aside long-standing feuds in order to survive. If this chilling premise sounds right up your street, you're not the only one: Teacup already has a very famous fan singing its praises.

None other than horror legend Stephen King recently took to social media to share his love of the show. King likened the show to MGM's From, which is currently airing its third season. He described Teacup as "strange, creepy, claustrophobic, and scary," adding "all killer, no filler." With a glowing endorsement from one of the most influential horror creators of all time, the buzz surrounding Teacup has reached a fever pitch, and here at Collider, we've put together this helpful guide to tell you everything we know so far.

The first two episodes of Teacup will premiere on October 10, 2024. The series consists of eight short but scary half-hour installments, following a two-per-week release schedule. Episodes three and four land on October 17, five and six on October 24, and seven and eight on the spookiest night of the year, October 31.

October is, of course, a jam-packed month for horror, with long-awaited films, including Terrifier 3, Rumors, Smile 2, and Your Monster, set to release over the coming weeks. With the big screen and the small screen offering up all manner of hair-raising gems, it's safe to say this month's viewing schedule is sorted.

Where Can You Watch 'Teacup'?

Teacup will premiere exclusively on Peacock. The streamer is the place to be for horror fans this spooky season, with everything from legendary horror masterpieces to up-and-coming television series set to be hosted on the subscription service. If you're spending time with little monsters this Halloween, there's also a fantastic selection of family-friendly flicks to keep everyone entertained. Below we've listed the Peacock subscription plans.

Watch the Official Trailer for 'Teacup'

Before the full-length trailer, a compelling thirty-second-long teaser was released by Peacock in August 2024. With no dialogue and just a few brief but terrifying clips, the short video hints at a power struggle between the residents and their deadly attacker. On-screen, the words "we are in control" flash up, before being replaced by "we are not in control." As chaos unfolds, it's clear no one is in control as things quickly go from bad to worse.

Peacock released the first official trailer for Teacup on social media in September 2024. The two-and-a-half-minute-long video currently sits at almost two million views on YouTube, a clear testament to the huge level of anticipation surrounding the project. Striking the perfect balance of setting the scene without giving away too much about the looming threat, the trailer shows a peaceful ranch quickly transforming into a waking nightmare. As families and neighbors spiral into chaos alongside the place they call home, it's clear the ranch's youngest resident may know more about the gas-masked attacker than the terrified adults around him. Who - or what - exactly is the man in the gas mask, and why has he set his sights on the isolated ranch?

What Is 'Teacup' About?

Set on a rustic, isolated ranch in rural Georgia, Teacup centers on a strained group of family and neighbors who find themselves plagued by an unknown threat. As morning on the farmland begins like any other, soon, an unnatural stillness fills the air. Dark clouds roll in, animals start to behave oddly, and the group braces for a storm. When night falls and youngster Arlo continues searching for his goat. However, he returns with news of a mysterious threat. When the adults see a man in a gas mask stalking their land for themselves, they realize a storm in a teacup is the least of their worries. Can they pull together to ensure their survival?

The official Peacock synopsis reads:

Teacup follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon.

Who Stars in 'Teacup'?

Starring as the Chenoweth family are The Handmaid's Tale's Yvonne Strahovski as Maggie and Grey's Anatomy's Scott Speedman as James, alongside their on-screen children Emilie Bierre (A Colony) as Meryl and Caleb Dolden (The Requiem Boogie) as Arlo, with Kathy Baker (Picket Fences) as James' mother, Ellen.

Starring as the Shanleys are Chaske Spencer (The Twilight Saga) as Ruben, Diany Rodriguez (The Blacklist) as Valeria, and Luciano Leroux (Yellowjackets) as Nicholas.

Joining them are Rob Morgan (Mudbound) as McNab, Boris McGiver (House of Cards) as Donald, Jackson Kelly (Chucky) as Travis, Ashley Shelton (The Good Lord Bird) as Mary Alice, Adelina Anthony (Vida) as Carmen, Alice Kremelberg (Orange Is the New Black) as Izzy, Patrick Cox (2 Broke Girls) as Al, Gianni Biasetti Jr. (Avengers: Endgame) as Milo, and Juliene Joyner (Unhinged) as Carol.

Who Made 'Teacup'?

Teacup is created, written, and executive produced by Ian McCulloch. McCulloch is best known for his previous work as a producer on the workplace action-drama Chicago Fire, and the contemporary western Yellowstone. Joining McCulloch as co-writer is Zoe Cooper, known for her work on the television miniseries The Penguin, and the horror movie franchise V/H/S. E.L. Katz (The Haunting of Bly Manor), John Hyams (Black Summer), Chloe Okuno (Let the Right One In), and Kevin Tancharoen (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) serve as Teacup's directors.

In addition to their other roles on and off-screen, Ian McCulloch, E.L. Katz, Kevin Tancharoen, and Yvonne Strahovski serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Dana Scott (Utopia), Michael Clear (Malignant), Rob Hackett (Archive 81), Francisca X. Hu (Sleepy Hollow), James Wan (Saw), and Stinger author Robert R. McCammon. Jeffrey Waldron (The Morning Show), Isaac Bauman (Loki), and Ross Riege (The Kings of Summer) serve as Teacup's cinematographers.

