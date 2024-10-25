With the first five episodes of Teacup out now on Peacock, there is excitement swirling about the new Ian McCulloch series produced by horror icon James Wan. The 8-episode miniseries starring Yvonne Strahovski and Scott Speedman is based on the 1988 novel Stinger by Robert McCammon. This monster novel weaves together science fiction, horror, and small-town drama to great effect. While Teacup marks a tonal departure from McCulloch's writing and producing on Yellowstone, his teaming up with Wan is the kind of cross-genre collaboration horror fans didn't know they needed. With the support of Wan's production company, Atomic Monster, McCulloch's first time as showrunner is definitely delivering on gore, fulfilling the original book's mysterious, thrilling story.

What Is 'Stinger' About?

Originally published in 1988, Stinger is set in the working-class town of Inferno, Texas, which is suddenly kicked into action when two spacecraft land on the outskirts of town, bearing two very different aliens. The first alien is a small orb-like creature who possesses a girl in the town so she can communicate with humans. She is on the run from Stinger, a ruthless, insect-like bounty hunter willing to do whatever it takes to capture his prey. The town of Inferno sides with the underdog, but this choice leaves them vulnerable to Stinger, who not only can trap humans in a force field but also create an army of clawed and fanged replicants of the townsfolk to aid him on his path of destruction.

This immersive science fiction monster novel is infused with social commentary and a Stephen King-esque attention to community dynamics, making for a fascinating character-driven series. It is well-established at this point that small towns are an excellent setting for horror, and McCammon brings a strong sense of place to his writing. Inferno's economy is in shambles, to the point where the town high school is at risk of closure, and feuding motorcycle gangs run the streets. Being set in a desert town on the Rio Grande, there is also a Western feel to the novel, even while it is reminiscent of classic '80s science fiction like The Terminator and E.T. Operating on both an epic scale and a more intimate, human level, Stinger feels like the perfect material for a miniseries, and McCulloch and Wan seem to agree.

McCulloch Wanted to Reinterpret McCammon's Story on a Smaller Scale

McCulloch revealed during a panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con that when he read McCammon's novel, it “wouldn’t leave me alone. I just couldn’t stop thinking about its razor-sharp premise, how it unfolds over the course of a single harrowing day, and about the relatable and real family McCammon puts center stage.” McCammon's adaptation has made several changes, but, according to Wan at San Diego Comic-Con, he reinterpreted the material in a "fresh way that was both startling and darkly atmospheric, but filled with a rich sense of humanity — often lacking in edgy narratives."

Among the changes made from the novel, Teacup is set in rural Georgia, on a remote ranch owned by the Chenoweth family (headed by Strohovski's and Speedman's characters), who are the center of the narrative. When the Chenoweths' son Arlo (Caleb Dolden) goes missing and comes back completely changed, the family starts to suspect something is wrong. They are trapped on their ranch and can't leave due to a force much bigger than them which already has them in its grip. In an interview with Collider, McCulloch stated that his goal with the series was to condense Stinger into a "keyhole epic," meaning narrowing the novel's scope from an entire town to a microcosm — a family on a remote ranch and their neighbors. As McCulloch explained, narrowing the lens of the project gave him the space to really focus on character dynamics.

McCulloch and Wan Worked Hard To Capture 'Stinger's Gruesome Imagery

Like all good monster novels, Stinger has its fair share of body horror. This creepy, often disgusting tale deserves an adaptation that will capture that tone, and McCulloch and Wan have delivered. During a San Diego Comic-Con interview, McCulloch revealed that design influences on the gory practical effects included driftwood, bonsai trees, and autopsies. In what we've seen so far of the show, the gore is very real. When any animal crosses the invisible line that cuts across the Chenoweth property, their body undergoes a strange chemical reaction: their organs seem to dissolve and fall out of their ribcage, while bones shift, bend, and seem to almost sprout of their body, sickeningly evoking the tree imagery. These are definitely not effects for the squeamish, and Strahovski even said at the same Comic-Con panel, "I've seen so many gory prosthetics, and this genuinely made me feel sick." In episode 4, we also got a first look at what seems to be an alien creature when Ruben (Chaske Spencer) goes inside a grain silo, and it is equal parts disturbing and beautiful.

Teacup features four different directors, E.L. Katz, Chloe Okuno, John Hyams, and Kevin Tancharoen, who each tackled two episodes of the show. McCulloch explained in the same interview with Collider that each director brought their own distinct style and genre to their episodes, and when strung together, the story goes through twists and turns, much like the grandiose, genre-bending novel it is based on. So far, we have seen Katz and Okuno's writing, with Hyams and Tancharoen's episodes coming up next. Though we're only halfway through, Stinger is the '80s science fiction/horror series fans need while awaiting Stranger Things Season 5.

The first four episodes of Teacup are available on Peacock now.

