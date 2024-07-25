The Big Picture Get ready for a mind-bending thriller on Peacock this October, with Teacup inspired by Robert McCammon's novel Stinger.

The series is a unique blend of mystery, thriller, horror, drama, and science fiction, promising an edge-of-your-seat experience.

Yvonne Strahovski leads the cast in this spooky show, premiering on October 10th with new episodes every Thursday until Halloween.

Another mind-bending thriller is set to arrive on Peacock just in time for the spooky season. Teacup, a series loosely inspired by Robert McCammon's novel Stinger, will premiere on the streaming platform in October. The project helmed by Ian McCullough (Yellowstone) will follow a group of people in rural Georgia, who leave their differences aside in order to join forces against a mysterious threat haunting their community. The show's release date and first look images were shown during a panel at the 2024 San Diego Comic Con, where the series creator and cast had the chance to tease at what horror fans can expect from the production.

The source material's title did not carry on to the series adaptation, but that is far from the only change being made. Not only is the setting different from the novel (which takes place in a remote town in Texas), but McCullough also decided to focus on a smaller ensemble. According to the showrunner and executive producer, the Peacock original "is now very much its own thing: a puzzle-box mystery, an edge-of-your-seat thriller, a can’t-but-must look horror story, a family drama, a science fiction epic - of the keyhole variety. "

Joining McCullough as executive producer are Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett, as well as Francisca X. Hu, Kevin Tancharoen. The Handmaid's Tale star Yvonne Strahovski will not only play the lead in the series, but she is also taking on the role of producer. The first two episodes will be directed by E.L. Katz, known for his work on another horror adaptation, The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Yvonne Strahovski Leads 'Teacup's Cast

According to news that came out earlier this year, Strahovski will play Maggie Chenoweth, one of the neighbors in the farming area who is frightened by the unknown force plaguing the region. In addition to her, other cast members that have been confirmed include Scott Speedman (Crimes of the Future) as James Chenoweth, Kathy Baker (Orphan Black: Echos) as Ellen Chenoweth, Chaske Spencer (Twilight: New Moon) as Ruben Shanley, Boris McGiver (House of Cards) as Donald Kelly, and Emilie Bierre (Law & Order Toronto: Crimminal Intent) as Meryl Chenoweth.

The first two episodes of Teacup will premiere on Peacock on October 10, 2024. The remaining episodes will roll out on a weekly basis, with two episodes releasing every Thursday through Halloween.