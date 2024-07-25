The Big Picture Get ready for a spooky Halloween with the new series Teacup, loosely based on Robert McCammon's Stinger, full of mystery and drama.

Leading trio Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, and Chaske Spencer tackle an unknown terror in rural Georgia.

Executive producers like James Wan and showrunner Ian McCulloch promise a genre-bending blend that goes beyond chills to explore humanity.

A spooky title will join Peacock's catalog this Halloween season, and it was created by one of Yellowstone's writers. Loosely based on Robert McCammon's novel Stinger, Teacup follows a small, disparate community in rural Georgia who is suddenly faced with an unknown terror. Despite their opposing views, a group of neighbors decides to stick together and confront this deadly force. The series leading trio, Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, and Chaske Spencer, attended a 2024 San Diego Comic Con panel this afternoon, providing audiences with an exclusive sneak peek at the haunting production.

The teaser trailer offers a macabre close-up of the detailed painting on a teacup, which likely hints at the mystery at the core of the series. In the clip, a deer is seen running and getting severely wounded every time the teacup spins. The sneak peek also provides a look at the creatives backing up the Peacock original, including executive producer James Wan (Insidious: The Red Door) and showrunner Ian McCulloch (Deputy). In a note provided by Wan, he shared that he was captivated by the show's source material and the fresh vision that McCulloch brought to the on-screen adaptation. He also shared more about how the project defies stereotypes:

"Teacup defies easy labels. It's a genre-bending blend of horror, mystery, and drama, with layers that unfold like a captivating puzzle. It goes beyond chills and thrills and holds up a mirror to humanity, exploring the darkness that resides within us all."

In addition to Wan and McCulloch, other executive producers are backing up Teacup, including Michael Clear, Rob Hackett, Francisca X. Hu, Kevin Tancharoen, and E.L. Katz. The latter is also responsible for directing the show's first two episodes, which are set to air this October. It isn't the first time that Katz has taken on a horror series, having directed episodes from Mike Flanagan's The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Who Is Part of 'Teacup's Leading Cast?

As previously mentioned, Strahovski plays one of the show's main characters on top of also being a producer. She will star as Maggie Chenowith, whose family is being directly impacted by the terrors harming her community. Speedman will play James Chenowith, while Spencer takes on the role of Ruben Chanley. In addition to the three actors, the ensemble also features Boris McGiver (Servant), Kathy Baker (Edward Scissorhands), and Luciano Leroux (Yellowjackets).

The first two episodes of Teacup will premiere on Peacock on October 10, 2024. The remaining episodes will roll out on a weekly basis, with two episodes releasing every Thursday through Halloween. Check out the trailer above.