The Big Picture Get ready for spooky season with the upcoming horror series Teacup, filled with mystery and unsettling imagery.

Teacup follows a family in rural Georgia facing a deadly threat, surrounded by secrets, betrayals, and mysterious occurrences.

Peacock is also launching Hysteria!, a horror series with Julie Bowen and Bruce Campbell.

For those of us out there who enjoy the scarier things in life, the falling temperature and shorter days can only mean one thing — spooky season is upon us. And, not only are scary movie marathons just around the corner, but brand-new content is also on the way, sure to match the chill in the air. Today, Peacock and James Wan’s Atomic Monster have revealed a fresh look at their upcoming horror series, Teacup. Steeped in mystery, unsettling imagery, and an overall haunting nature, the new peek will make the hair on the back of your neck stand up. The production hails from Ian McCulloch (Yellowstone) who makes his showrunning debut with the Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale), Scott Speedman (Grey’s Anatomy), and Chaske Spencer (The English) led series.

Opening on an aerial view of a barn, the latest teaser for Teacup foreshadows the lack of control audiences will see the main characters struggle to regain. No words are spoken throughout the promo, but the terror is evident as the family at the center of the story tries to stick together to survive.

The marketing team behind Teacup has been keeping the intrigue alive as today’s teaser is the second one to not feature any dialogue. During San Diego Comic-Con, the first promo for Teacup was revealed, with none of the characters making an appearance and, instead, shifting its focus to the titular object. Luckily, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff joined several of the key folks involved with Teacup at the annual event, with showrunner McCulloch spilling the tea about the storyline. He said:

“Our show is about a family on a farm in rural Georgia. Their son goes missing, and he comes back somehow changed. At the same time, this family and a group of their neighbors find that they're mysteriously trapped on this farm. Tensions arise between the various family members and neighbors, secrets are revealed, and there are betrayals, but they have to look beyond their differences and find a way to unite in the face of a mysterious and what turns out to be a very deadly threat.”

What Other Spooky Scary Things Does Peacock Have On the Way?

Along with Teacup, the streamer is also prepping to deliver another fresh horror series with the upcoming arrival of Hysteria! which will center its story around a small town’s dance with the devil. The show’s cast includes numerous recognizable names, including Modern Family’s Julie Bowen, True Blood’s Anna Camp, and genre icon Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead).

Check out the latest teaser for Teacup above and a new poster and images below. Catch the show’s two-episode premiere on Thursday, October 10.

Close

Teacup Teacup is a horror-thriller TV show set to premiere on Peacock in October 2024. Produced by James Wan, the series is inspired by Robert McCammon's 1988 novel "Stinger." The story revolves around a group of neighbors in rural Georgia who must unite to confront a mysterious and deadly threat. As tensions rise and strange occurrences unfold, they struggle to survive against an unknown and terrifying force. Release Date October 10, 2024 Cast Yvonne Strahovski , Scott Speedman , Chaske Spencer , Kathy Baker , Boris McGiver , Alice Kremelberg Main Genre Horror Seasons 1 Creator(s) Ian McCulloch Writers Yvonne Strahovski , Scott Speedman , Chaske Spencer Streaming Service(s) Peacock Directors E.L. Katz Expand

Get Peacock