Whenever someone in a gas mask spray paints a line across your property, it's a bad sign. In Ian McCulloch's new horror series Teacup, loosely adapting the novel Stinger by author Robert McCammon and produced by horror auteur James Wan, that visually memorable moment is by far the least strange and dangerous event that the Chenoweth family experiences throughout a harrowing series. Shows that play with paranoia and mystery are always aided when there are trust-eroding secrets that come to light, and that's something the series does well, backed by a talented cast. Teacup has to address a dangerous, hard-to-pin menace while constrained and distrustful, echoing horror classics while finding ways to feel sufficiently original in its own right. It's uneven in execution, and it takes the series a while to match the excitement of the pilot episode, but Teacup's interesting concept, strong cast, and top-shelf body horror create must-watch TV.

What Is 'Teacup' About?

In Teacup, the Chenoweth family is already chilly thanks to a relational conflict between Maggie (Yvonne Strahovski) and James (Scott Speedman), but that already tense situation grows more difficult still when their young son Arlo (Caleb Dolden) has a harrowing encounter with a woman in the woods, ending up changed. From that moment on, Arlo knows that something will be coming after him, hunting him. What's worse: a mysterious man in a gas mask uses spray paint to create a perimeter around the family's property, a line which they can't cross. With that mysterious something coming, and unable to leave, the Chenoweths and an assortment of their neighbors must find out how to protect Arlo and stop the unstoppable. It's a proper tempest in the tiniest of teacups.

The core of the drama in Teacup lies in its relationships; it's the events surrounding Arlo that trigger a cascade of dangerous experiences, after all. Yvonne Strahovski is excellent as the family's besieged mother, conjuring a tough-as-nails persona against the family's myriad crises and often against husband James (an excellent, harried Speedman), who knows what he did. Strahovski's range comes into play with her children, taking a warm dynamic with young Arlo and balancing that against the complexity of the family drama with daughter Meryl (Emilie Bierre). The young performers excel here, and Caleb Dolden is particularly impressive for a young actor, taking on a role that requires considerable range. Chaske Spencer deserves an additional nod for his complex and intense role as neighbor Ruben Shanley. It's a solid cast as a whole, and it has to be, given how spatially confined they are within the crisis they face.

From Teacup's first moments, it establishes itself as a show unafraid to embrace body horror and paranoia. Avoiding spoilers, it's worth noting that unnatural things happen that call back, to some degree, to John Carpenter's 1982 masterpiece The Thing. These elements create admirable paranoia at times once the characters come to discover the rules of the situation they're in (another touchstone of The Thing), and the cast plays this tension well. It's well-scripted, mixing with interpersonal tension in believable, complicated ways. It's not universally perfect in execution, however: after a certain frightening event in the pilot, certain things befall a character that could come more frequently into play, but don't. Other frightening are plot devices employed, but feel less impactful by comparison, and on occasion, those other devices could be wielded with a quicker pace, more novelty in execution, or with less repetition.

'Teacup' Is a Tense, Paranoid Thriller

Close

All that isn't to say Teacup isn't successful: as a whole, it is, but after its powerful opening, it takes time to find new footing (or at least until the back four episodes or so). Once things really get moving and the characters are fully in the know, the series maintains a consistent feeling of danger while finding new ways to keep tension alive. It's a tense, occasionally mind-bending series with a novel central conceit, adapting the best elements of the source but changing it enough to make the material work a little better onscreen. Teacup does suffer somewhat from an early use of the series' most novel and shocking elements, but overall ends on a strong set of final notes, moving towards a conclusion with an emotional weight that promises more to come.

It's hard to build a sufficiently paranoid series that hearkens back to classics but doesn't feel derivative. It's a balance that Teacup hits, with echoes of Carpenter and related genre classics that nonetheless feel fresh in conception and execution. Part of it is the series' cast, who pull off impressive performances and manage to sell interpersonal tension, situational terror, and fear with equal skill. The body horror elements, when in play, are top-notch, though it takes some time for later episodes to match the shock and awe of the pilot and find their footing. Nonetheless, Teacup is a strong horror series that sticks the landing well, wrapping things up satisfyingly while building towards a harrowing potential future.

Teacup premieres with its first two episodes on October 10 on Peacock, with the remaining episodes released weekly.

8 10 Teacup Review Teacup is somewhat of an uneven ride, but the paranoia, body horror, and genre elements combine with strong performers to create a horror series worth watching. Pros A strong cast sells the paranoia and tension, with Yvonne Strahovski bringing believable intensity, complexity, and baggage into her role.

Solidly conceived body horror elements and other oddities fit the series into strong, otherworldly horror canons and should delight genre fans.

It ends on a solid set of concluding episodes, sticking the landing as a whole for a satisfying season of TV. Cons The first half in particular is uneven, with the stunning first episode followed by a set that can't quite match its excitement until the back half picks up again in intensity and creativity.

Teacup is a horror-thriller TV show set to premiere on Peacock in October 2024. Produced by James Wan, the series is inspired by Robert McCammon's 1988 novel "Stinger." The story revolves around a group of neighbors in rural Georgia who must unite to confront a mysterious and deadly threat. As tensions rise and strange occurrences unfold, they struggle to survive against an unknown and terrifying force. Release Date October 10, 2024 Cast Yvonne Strahovski , Scott Speedman , Chaske Spencer , Kathy Baker , Boris McGiver , Caleb Dolden , Émilie Bierre , Luciano Leroux , Alice Kremelberg , Diany Rodriguez Main Genre Horror Seasons 1 Creator(s) Ian McCulloch Writers Yvonne Strahovski , Scott Speedman , Chaske Spencer Streaming Service(s) Peacock Directors E.L. Katz Expand

