There are many tropes in film making that have been duplicated and used to the point of exhaustion in Hollywood. From the opposites-attack rom-com to the revenge action flick, like cinema, some tropes never die. After the release of 1954's Seven Samurai and a plethora of different Western team-up movies it influenced, it became apparent that these ensemble films of various characters coming together for one central purpose could garner an audience.

From character intros to the team assembling for the first time, fans know what to expect from these types of films, giving the audience comfort about spending their money on them. However, team-up films like Star Wars: A New Hope and The Dirty Dozen balance the formula with innovation, making all-time classics full of memorable characters and stories.

10 'Fast Five' (2011)

Directed by Justin Lin

After a promising start, a lackluster sequel, and a disappointing spin-off, the Fast and Furious franchise appeared to be at a crossroads. However, the return of Paul Walker, Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez for a fourth adventure marked a turning point. The unexpected success of this film prompted the studio to take a new direction, culminating in an Ocean's Eleven-inspired heist movie that would become an action classic.

This action-packed film is The Avengers of the Fast and Furious franchise, combining fan favorites from every installment. Despite some making fun of this franchise's acting prowess, the cast mates from different sequels have a good chemistry that shines on screen. Adding one of the most charismatic actors in The Rock chasing after them only makes the movie more charming. Like a proper heist film, fans enjoy tropes like fun character introductions showing their unique strengths and the actual planning of the heist. Only in this heist film, people get thrown through walls, and there's a car chase with a safe swinging like a wrecking ball. The action is the obvious stand-out, unbelievable enough to wow audiences but with enough realism to have some stakes still. A balance its later predecessors have yet to match.

9 Ghostbusters (1984)

Directed by Ivan Reitman

Ivan Reitman's iconic screwball comedy about four men who start a company to eradicate ghosts was the second-highest-grossing film of 84. It also scored a number-one hit with its theme song, almost making the film a time capsule impossible to repeat successfully.

This quartet of 80s comedy legend's on-screen chemistry is hard to duplicate, even for the franchise itself. Every actor brought their humor to the film, making every character unique. Even more unique is that this comedy contains legitimately creepy ghost scenes for the time, assisted by very practicle effects. This blend of whacky characters with true horror simultaneously makes this film stand out from other comedies of the decade.

8 Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol (2011)

Directed by Brad Bird

It's rare for a franchise to get to its fourth film without losing some momentum. However, this fourth installment, about spy Ethan Hunt being framed for a terrorist attack, reenergizes the franchise thanks to Incredibles director Brad Bird, bringing his lightheartedness to the movie.

After a four-year hiatus, this reintroduction to the series harkens back to the 60s TV series, highlighting more of the team aspect instead of focusing wholly on Ethan. The team, consisting of old and familiar faces, also brings a new fun energy to the series, especially with Simon Pegg's Benji role being enlarged. The stunts and action are still thrilling, with the tower scene being one of Tom's most impressive stunts. However, no matter how high the stakes, the movie retains its light adventure tone, breathing new life into the series.

7 X2: X-men United (2002)

Directed by Bryan Zinger

Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming) and Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) having a conversation at night in X2: X-Men United

This pre-MCU classic is about the X-men joining forces with their nemesis Magneto to stop a government plot against mutants. Despite several rewrites that cut plots with Sentinels and Sabertooth and dumping filmed scenes that developed Cyclops's character, this film still grossed $85.6 million on its opening weekend.

At the end of the first X-Men film, no one assumed The Brotherhood and the X-Men would join the same side in the sequel. A lot of the fun in this film comes from watching these two opposing teams with opposing ideologies forced to work together. Throughout the film, you see the wisdom and fallacies in both points of view. There are also many small, intimate moments with heroes and villains showing how being discriminated against as a Mutant has shaped their worldview. This makes it, no pun intended, oddly cerebral for an early 2000s comic book fair.

6 The Dirty Dozen (1967)

Directed by Robert Aldrich

Before 1965, a movie about a bunch of murderers and a rapist as the so-called protagonist seemed illogical. Still, somehow, fans root for this band of criminal soldiers to learn to work as a team, producing a box office hit and classic.

This World War 2 film feels like Suicide Squad minus Batman. Yet, unlike both Suicide Squad movies, this film commits to its leading characters being genuinely evil people. Even the mission itself feels morally ambiguous at best. The film trusts the script and its actors to win back over the audience. While the action and camera movement for the set pieces are jarring and, at times, edgy for the 60s. The fact that this movie can make audiences care about the safety and well-being of these ruthless criminals during their mission makes this film a marvel.

5 The Avengers (2012)

Directed by Joss Whedon

Many naysayers were skeptical about Kevin Fiege's plan to combine Marvel's greatest on-screen heroes into one epic adventure. However, this film about Earth's mightiest heroes taking on Loki defied the odds, becoming the tenth highest-grossing film of all time.

This iconic assembly of personalities from different Marvel movies could have been a disaster, bogged down by too many characters that were too starkly different to gel together. Thankfully, director Joss Whedon's witty, joke-heavy script continuously comments on the ridiculousness of a God, a super soldier, and a man in an iron suit all occupying the same space. This ingeniously wipes any misgivings from the audience's minds, allowing them to go along for the ride. The performances of Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Robert Downy Jr, at their most charismatic, only strengthen this. In fact, the character's vast differences and personalities become the glue that holds this film together.

4 Ocean's Eleven (2002)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Steven Soderberg's remake of the 1960 heist film about a group of criminals coming together to rob a casino was a financial and critical hit. Unlike its poorly received predecessor, it became the gold standard in Hollywood for making heist films.

Like the original, this remake includes a star-studded cast, including George Clooney, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, and Julia Roberts, all of whom exude a certain magnetism that fans love them for. Much like its cast, this film is sleek and sexy, full of stylistic camera shots and storytelling. While in most films, the heist is what people want to see, Soderberg makes the actual planning of the crime almost as intriguing as the heist itself. The audience is in on the heist from its inception, leaving viewers overly invested, making for a sweat-inducing final act.

3 Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)

Directed by George Lucas

After failing to get the rights to Flash Gordan, George Lucas made this sci-fi about a ragtag group trying to deliver the plans for a weapon of mass destruction to their base. Even though it has become a cultural phenomenon, Lucas was so certain the film would flop that he went on vacation with Steven Spielberg and pitched him Indiana Jones.

This miracle movie immerses the audience in a whole new galaxy with different cultures, religions, and politics that still reflect the real world, all in under two hours. The practical effects and set design make the Star Wars universe feel lived in and real, even more so than most modern films. While some may view Star Wars as mainstream, this first film was quite strange and edgy for a kid's movie, with gruesome deaths, references to a yet-to-be-told saga, and following robots for the first twenty minutes of the film. More importantly, the film gave a perfect avatar in Luke that the audience could see themselves in as he learns the importance of friendship and accomplishing the impossible.

2 The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of The Rings (2001)

Directed by Peter Jackson

Modern blockbusters rarely have the gravitas of Peter Jackson's Fantasy saga about a coalition of men and mythical beings tasked with destroying a magical ring. Gravitas aside, this film also introduced state-of-the-art CGI called MASSIVE, which can create thousands of individually animated characters who can move independently.

This epic first installment in the classic trilogy brings Tolkien's books to life with detailed world-building and sweeping cinematography that makes Middle-Earth feel enormous. Like the book, every race has its own culture, language, and architecture. This makes watching this fellowship of different characters from various lands fascinating. Fans learn more about the characters and their people by how they interact and behave throughout their journey. The perfectly cast actors also bring gravity to the characters and story. Despite pointy ears and magic spells by the film's end, fans can feel the bond this party has formed and the losses taken along the way, a testament to Jackson's direction.

1 Seven Samurai (1954)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa

From Star Wars to The Magnificent Seven to Mad Max Fury Road, numerous films have drawn inspiration from Akira Kurosawa's masterpiece. This film, which revolves around seven Samurais uniting to protect a village of farmers from crooks, stands out for its unique blend of action and drama.

This influential film not only set the stage for many iconic team-up action and heist films, but also introduced several tropes that are still popular today. From the rough around the-edges characters risking their lives for a down-trotten town, to cool character introductions to action scenes shot with telephoto lenses, this film's influence on the genre is undeniable. It also takes its time to develop every character, so the audience is fully invested when these men put their lives on the line. Kurosawa masters keep the audience anticipating the violent final battle while building anticipation during quiet and methodical scenes. It's no wonder so many Westerns have borrowed from this legendary film.

