The worlds of James Cameron are always colorful, expansive, and aesthetically fascinating. Take the future dystopias of Terminator, the dark, smokey corridors of the USS Sulaco in Aliens, or the lush, tropical worlds of Avatar. He's a guy who truly knows how to put together a feast for the senses. Now, with the upcoming book Tech Noir: The Art of James Cameron, readers can explore Cameron's creative evolution through an exclusive journey into his personal art archives, which showcase a range of rare and never-before-seen works from the acclaimed director's private collection. Fans can now get a truly unique look into Cameron's mind.

Tech Noir brings together a dazzling and diverse array of personal and commercial art from Cameron's own archive, showcasing how the director forged a creative directorial path through such modern classics as The Terminator, Aliens, Titanic, and Avatar. The collection includes an abundance of riches for the wide-ranging cineastes and Cameron fanatics alike: everything from his earliest sketches, to his unrealized projects, and his acclaimed later work. The book includes the director's personal commentary, reflecting on his artistic development throughout the years.

In Cameron's words:

Tech Noir represents my full creative journey, from schoolbook sketches inspired by my voracious consumption of sci-fi novels, through to fully rendered pieces of concept art for The Terminator, Aliens, and Avatar. It also features never-before-seen imagery from my unmade sci-fi epic Xenogenesis, along with theatrical posters I painted for B-movie studios to help pay the rent when I was trying to land my first directing gig. The illustrations are accompanied by raw commentary and stories about my early life that I've never told before - some of which even surprised me!"

If that isn't enough for you, the book also promises a foreword from fantasy auteur Guillermo del Toro, whose father was once released unharmed by kidnappers after Cameron paid them a $1 million ransom. The two directors have long been friends, having met during the pre-production on del Toro's 1993 cult hit, Cronos.

Cameron is currently working on the third and fourth Avatar sequels, having completed Avatar 2, which is set to release in December 2022. The third installment should release two years later, in December 2024, with the fourth coming out in December 2028, baring any further delays. Avatar 2 will feature many actors returning from the first film, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Matt Gerald, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Dileep Rao, and Giovanni Ribisi.

Tech Noir: The Art of James Cameron comes out on December 14. Check out images from Tech Noir below.

