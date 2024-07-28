As exciting as it can be to see the new advantages that are made thanks to advanced science, there’s a dark side to putting too much faith in technology. When it comes to the point where humans no longer have autonomy over the procession of basic tasks, it can be much harder to trust a system that isn’t privy to legitimate emotion. Unsurprisingly, many of the greatest science fiction films of all time have analyzed how technology can be a destructive force in human society.

Technology is often intertwined with the neo-noir genre to deliver insightful and intelligent commentary on the manner in which synthetic forces can impede humanity. These are the best tech noir movies, and given the real developments that have been made with artificial intelligence in the last few years, they feel more relevant and unnerving than ever before.

10 ‘Ghost in the Shell’ (1995)

Directed by Mamoru Oshii

Image via Shochiku

Ghost in the Shell isn’t just one of the darkest anime films ever made but a significantly influential project in the development of the cyberpunk style within the next generation of science fiction storytelling. An R-rated film with no shortage of graphic violence and sexual content, Ghost in the Shell features complex themes and stunning visuals.

Robots are often seen as faceless villains in film, but the narrative considers whether they are capable of compassion or even love. Ghost in the Shell inspired several television spinoffs and an animated sequel, which retained the same level of high quality. Unfortunately, the live-action 2017 remake starring Scarlett Johansson was a significant disappointment that whitewashed the main character and seemed to lose sight of the complexities that made the film so special in the first place.

9 ‘Twelve Monkeys’ (1995)

Directed by Terry Gilliam

Image via Universal Pictures

Twelve Monkeys isn’t the only science fiction masterpiece from director Terry Gilliam but it’s his most profound examination of the dangers humanity and technology pose to the environment. Set in the distant future, Twelve Monkeys follows a criminal (Bruce Willis) sent back in time to stop an extreme environmentalist (Brad Pitt) from unleashing an illness that could devastate humanity.

While it deals with serious themes, Twelve Monkeys also features the sort of anarchic humor that makes Gilliam such a unique artist. It is one of the rare films where time travel is well-developed and not just a lazy plot mechanic to explain away the complexities of the narrative. Willis gives one of his most emotionally layered and inspiring performances, but it was Pitt’s role that ended up earning him a surprising Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

8 ‘A Scanner Darkly’ (2006)

Directed by Richard Linklater

Image via Warner Independent Pictures

Richard Linklater may be best known for making “hangout” movies like Dazed and Confused and Before Sunrise, but his 2006 science fiction thriller A Scanner Darkly is an inventive animated noir film that examined the modern war on drugs. Based on the acclaimed story by Phillip K. Dick, A Scanner Darkly follows an undercover cop (Keanu Reeves) as he uses emerging technology to become another person to infiltrate a drug ring.

A Scanner Darkly uses creative rotoscoping technology to explore how the overuse of technology can lead to the loss of personal identity and serves as a searing damnation of the abuse of drug users. It’s easily the darkest, most idiosyncratic, and perhaps most political work of Linklater’s career, which is no small statement considering his impressive resume of classics.

7 ‘Videodrome’ (1983)

Directed by David Cronenberg

Image via Universal Pictures

Videodrome is a terrifying satire of how the media desensitizes audiences to political violence, featuring the type of disturbing body horror that only David Cronenberg would be capable of. The disturbing 1983 classic follows the television programmer Max Renn (James Woods), who becomes interested in a strange video feed that broadcasts footage of people being tortured and murdered. It’s only after watching the program relentlessly that Max learns that nothing about the video is fake.

Videodrome examines how seemingly normal people can lash out into political violence as a result of what they see on the screen, implicating technology in social upheaval. Videodrome’s shocking ending may be the single most unsettling moment in Cronenberg’s catalog of classics, as it suggests that humanity may not be able to free itself from its infatuation with media influence and the images it presents.

6 ‘Total Recall’ (1990)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Image via TriStar Pictures

Total Recall is a relentless action thriller with serious brains, as it concludes with a mindblowing, ambiguous ending that has left viewers debating its implications since it was first released in 1990. Set in the distant future, Total Recall follows construction worker Douglas Quaid (Arnold Schwarzenegger), who decides to experience a fantasy simulation where he is a secret agent. After the technology goes awry, Quaid’s reality becomes blurred when he is mistaken for an actual spy.

Director Paul Verhoeven incorporates some terrific practical effects, several incredible urban action sequences, and a surprising amount of gore. However, Total Recall is an all-time science fiction classic because of its analysis of what humans fantasize about and how it is impeded by the luxury of technology. The strong anti-authoritarian, anti-capitalist themes are in line with the progressive viewpoints of many sci-fi tech noir films.

5 ‘Robocop’ (1987)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Image via Orion Pictures

Robocop is one of the most brilliant cyberpunk films ever made because it's much smarter than it has any right to be. The notion of a loyal police officer like Alex Murphy (Peter Weller) being turned into a cybernetic law enforcement instrument that strikes out against Detroit's criminals is itself a cool idea. However, Verhoeven uses Murphy’s loss of humanity to paint a startling portrayal of how easily technology can erode any shards of personality.

Widely considered a cult classic, Robocop is a lean, mean, and very violent action thriller and a rewarding piece of satire that is much sharper than it had any right to be. It paints a startling vision of the future that isn’t that much different from reality. Although it was followed by two sequels and a very disappointing PG-13 remake in 2014, nothing will top what Verhoeven accomplished with his original masterpiece.

4 ‘The Terminator’ (1984)

Directed by James Cameron

Image via Orion Pictures

The Terminator was an astounding breakthrough for director James Cameron, who used an inventive time travel story to create one of the coolest science fiction sagas of all time. Cameron ultimately had an optimistic message about the willingness that mankind had to fight against oppressive robots that threatened to destroy them. In Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor, he created one of the most empowering sci-fi heroines of all time.

The sequel, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, was a more expansive action spectacle that received acclaim for its groundbreaking use of computer-generated imagery and all-time great fight scenes. Still, the original is a compelling mystery story with many allusions to classic noir films. It's particularly exciting to see Sarah become aware of her role in the future and take part in assuring that she can live up to her predetermined legacy.

3 ‘Strange Days’ (1995)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

Image via 20th Century Studios

Strange Days is an incredibly inventive science fiction mystery from Kathryn Bigelow that was simply ahead of its time. While audiences in 1995 may not have been ready for a gritty crime thriller that analyzed the connection between media saturation, police brutality, voyeuristic criminals, and the advent of video technology, Strange Days feels particularly prescient in today’s social climate. Bigelow created an impressive tapestry of the future that showed how easily today’s world could devolve into a darker environment overrun by technological oppression.

Although it's a technical marvel, first and foremost, Strange Days is a surprisingly emotional film with great performances from its ensemble cast. Although Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Lewis both do great work in roles that are far different from the ones they usually take on, Strange Days belongs to Angela Bassett, who should've earned some serious awards contention.

2 ‘The Matrix’ (1999)

Directed by Lana and Lily Wachowski

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Matrix changed science fiction cinema forever, proving that audiences still had an appetite for original stories that challenged their accepted version of reality. Indebted to everything from the classical philosophy of Plato to 1990s anime, The Matrix imagines a universe where technology becomes completely dominant over humanity. The film has an inspiring message about how a hero like Neo can accept his destiny as “The One” and help mankind fight for the agency that it had given up.

The Matrix is visually transporting, creating the iconic “bullet time” sequence that changed how action films were shot within the subsequent decade. Although the reactions to the initial sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, were rather mixed, the fourth installment was the self-aware boost of energy that the series really needed.