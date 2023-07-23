Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss the most technically impressive movies. These were films that overcame the limits of their time to produce a true spectacle on screen, pushing the boundaries of what was possible.

The creators of these movies deserve praise for their ingenuity and boundless ambition. These pioneers were confident (or perhaps delusional) enough to take on the most challenging projects and drove the medium forward in the process.

10 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

Mickey Mouse, Bugs Bunny, Bob Hoskins (1988)

Robert Zemeckis has made several technically challenging movies, but Who Framed Roger Rabbit might be the most impressive of all. It takes place in a universe where humans and cartoon characters live side by side. To accomplish this, the movie blends live-action footage with animation. This has been done many times since then, but in 1988 it was a novel. No one had pulled it off so well or on such a large scale. Not to mention, Zemeckis and his team did not yet have access to the powerful computers used for rendering such effects today.

RELATED: 10 Actors Whose Final Film Was a Fitting End to Their Career, According to Reddit

"Who Framed Roger Rabbit is certainly up there I’m terms of some of the stuff it accomplished," said user naynaythewonderhorse. "The 'interacting with the real world' effects [...] feel like a magic trick [...] and it's just seamless," said Redditor Vince_Clortho042.

9 'The Matrix' (1999)

Image via Warner Bros.

Few '90s movies were more ahead of their time than The Matrix, which created the blueprint for a new kind of sci-fi storytelling and spawned a legion of copycats. The special effects, both practical and computer-generated, were head and shoulders above the competition. While the bullet time effect and the Sentinels look a little shaky now, Neo's (Keanu Reeves) green-code matrix vision and the agent transformations have aged well.

RELATED: Tom Cruise’s 12 Best Non-Action Movies, Ranked

"They really did some amazing things in that film that were so unique," said Redditor HigherThanShitttt. "Seeing this in the theater, I've never heard so many 'WTFs' from myself and others. Blew people's minds," said user writelikeme.

8 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Image via Universal Studios

Steven Spielberg had already proven with Jaws that animatronics could be used to great effect, but he upped the ante in all ways with Jurassic Park. Stan Winston and his team created a host of life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, some of which were augmented with CGI by Industrial Light and Magic. The dinos still look fantastic, arguably better than those in the most recent Jurassic World movies.

RELATED: The 10 Best Intentionally Anachronistic Movies, According to Reddit

"The OG film blends CGI and practical effects beautifully, especially the T-Rex break out scene. It still holds up incredibly well 30 years later and is a testament to what can be achieved when studios don’t rely solely on CGI," said user shredabetes.

7 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Image via Loews Cineplex Entertainment

Special effects artist Arnold Gillespie, who had previously worked on Ben-Hur, oversaw the VFX of The Wizard of Oz. He and his team used all kinds of technical wizardry to produce its special effects. The tornado effect, for example, was created by using miniature buildings and a 35-foot muslin cloth. Similarly, the melting of the Wicked Witch was achieved by having Margaret Hamilton drop through the stage while rushing air puffed up her skirt.

"The shot where Dorothy (Judy Garland) steps into Oz and everything transitions to color is one of the most impressive things I've ever seen," said Redditor mikeyfreshh. "My dad remembers seeing that movie in the theater [and being in] his awe at being bathed with color coming from the screen," added user whomp1970.

6 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Although Mad Max: Fury Road features some 2000 visual effects shots, George Miller has said that 90% of the effects were achieved practically. The massive speaker-loaded combat vehicle called the Doof Wagon was fully functional, for example. Not to mention, some of the big setpieces required over 150 stunt performers.

"Mad Max: Fury Road was a visual masterpiece, from stunt work, editing, practical effects...probably the most technically impressive work in recent times," said user j_j_a_n_g_g_u. "The whole final chase sequence is insanely choreographed and you gotta respect George Miller's ability to maintain the relentless momentum," replied Redditor Brown_Panther-.

5 'The Thing' (1982)

John Carpenter had an ambitious vision for the shape-shifting alien in The Thing. Realizing the creature was not so simple, however, limited both by the rudimentary nature of CGI in 1982, as well as the movie's $15 million budget, of which only $1.5m was set aside for visual effects. Despite these constraints, Rob Bottin's handmade creature effects are killer. Few movie monsters are more unsettling or repulsive.

"I still don't understand how they did some of the practical effects. The 'spider head' scene [...] still blows my mind even after watching some 'making of' stuff," said user Organic_Following_38. "The fact that 90% of it DOES still hold up is wild," agreed Redditor Theturtlemoves86.

4 'Titanic' (1997)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Titanic was a mammoth technical undertaking, even for a special effects veteran like James Cameron. It required extensive models and miniatures, a 5 million gallon tank that could be used to submerge interior sets in water, a 17 million gallon tank containing a massive partial replica of the ship, and a ton of CGI. This was part of why Titanic was the most expensive film ever at the time, with a budget of $200m.

"[Titanic is a] filmmaking masterpiece," said user LiverpoolPlastic. "I know the Avatar movies are world-renowned for their visuals, but I think Titanic is the absolute peak of Cameron’s technical wizardry."

3 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' (1977)

Image via 20th Century Fox

CGI barely existed in 1977, so George Lucas had to rely upon sets, models, and puppets to create his galaxy far, far away. Most of the effects were achieved with a cutting-edge technique called digital motion control photography, which involved using slow-moving cameras and models to create an illusion of scale. Some of the effects show their age (hence why Lucas extensively touched up the film for later releases), but the starships, the droids, and Darth Vader's suit are still terrific. Lucas was diagnosed with hypertension and exhaustion after filming wrapped, but there's no denying that his hard work paid off.

"Star Wars '77 was a quantum leap in movie making! You spent half the time staring at the screen and wondering, 'How the hell did they do THAT?'," said Redditor lostonpolk. "They literally invented new equipment and methods and revolutionized the industry," added user pygmeedancer.

2 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Image via New Line Cinema

Fantasy has been a popular film genre since the early days of the medium, but no one had ever come close to what Peter Jackson achieved with The Lord of the Rings. He created a sweeping magical world that was gorgeous, epic, and yet still believable. Certain shots, especially of Gollum, do look dated now, but others, like the Balrog, the Nazgul, and Sauron's eye, are still remarkably fresh.

User PeatBomb was impressed by "the logistics of all the practical effects, extras, wardrobes, etc." Redditor admin_default said that Lord of the Rings had "the best blend of practical and CG effects. The Balrog and Moria are truly breathtaking. And big battles like Helms Deep are just incredible. It's 20 years old and looks far better than the latest Marvel movies."

1 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

It's hard to overstate how groundbreaking 2001: A Space Odyssey was. Stanley Kubrick conjured up the most influential vision of space ever, despite the severe technical limitations of the era. He combined miniatures with full-scale interiors, with the modeling team overseen by former NASA employees for added realism.

"The movie still holds up well today. I've heard from older folks that saw it when it was originally released that it was absolutely mind-blowing--no movie had special effects like that up to that point, and those that tried to mimic it afterwards failed miserably (until maybe Star Wars)," said user nickel_dime.

NEXT: 10 Best Creature Features of All Time, Ranked According to IMDb