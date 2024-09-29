Technology has evolved radically throughout cinematic history, as the advances in computers and communication have changed significantly since the Golden Age of Hollywood. Considering that Hollywood is itself often at the forefront of pushing technology forward in order to embrace new techniques of making movies, it is not surprising that there are many great thrillers that focus on the use of emerging tech. Many of the great advances in the medium have come when filmmakers have been willing to push the boundaries of what is possible on screen.

The best techno-thrillers are products of their time, as it would be unfeasible to imagine that films from decades earlier would hold up given today’s standards for the way that technology has evolved. Just because the technology is dated does not mean that a film can’t be thrilling and well-executed. Here are the ten best techno-thrillers, ranked.

10 'Hackers' (1995)

Directed by Iain Softley

Image via MGM

Hackers has become a cult classic for a reason, as the film’s depiction of the early Internet communities is fairly laughable by today’s standards. While it has become obvious that much of the terminology and gadgets that are used in the film have no semblance to the actual ways that the Internet would evolve in the late 1990s, Hackers does skate by thanks to the chemistry between the two stars.

Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller make for very interesting heroes who blend early Internet nerdiness with the sort of affluent charisma that was common in teen adventure films at the time. Hackers is a great time capsule for the era in which it was created, and it’s hard to think of many other techno-thrillers that have managed to summarize an entire period in popular culture history quite as sufficiently.

9 'Eye in the Sky' (2016)

Directed by Gavin Hood

Image via Bleecker Street Media

Eye in the Sky is one of the most inventive war films in recent memory, as it examines the moral, strategic, and practical issues that are involved with making a drone strike. The film focuses on the decision-making process that a drone pilot (Aaron Paul) makes when his General (Helen Mirren) commands him to launch a missile in order to kill a terrorist, even though there may be civilian casualties.

Eye in the Sky is a gripping watch, as it raises questions about whether the ends justify the means when it comes to preventing a larger threat from breaking out and harming other people. Although the film does not offer any easy solutions, it is the late great Alan Rickman who delivers the gutting line: “never tell a soldier that he does not know the cost of war.”

8 'Blackhat' (2015)

Directed by Michael Mann

Image via Universal

Blackhat is one of the more underrated political thrillers in recent years, as Michael Mann’s profound 2015 examination of the tech crisis did not deserve the divisive reviews and box office underperformance that it was initially met with. In a chilling parallel to a very plausible situation, Blackhat centers on a rogue hacker (Chris Hemsworth) who is released from prison in order to prevent a cyberterrorist from destroying the world’s financial institutions.

Blackhat puts a spotlight on how easy it would be to throw the world into chaos by disrupting the international markets. It features the signature digital camerawork that Mann has been utilizing so well since he first started experimenting with the technology in the 2006 reboot of Miami Vice, another very underrated crime thriller that was well ahead of its time, and has since earned a cult fandom among select cinephiles.

7 'Enemy of the State' (1998)

Directed by Tony Scott

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Enemy of the State was a great modern take on the surveillance state that charts the team-up between an aging computer expert (Gene Hackman) and a hotshot lawyer (Will Smith) who find themselves embroiled in a conspiracy involving murder. As with many of the best hacker movies, Enemy of the State looks at how dangerous it can be when the fate of a critical case or prosecution is left on a disk that can easily be intercepted by villainous parties.

Enemy of the State has a lot to say about legal cover-ups and government conspiracies and gets surprisingly political for a mainstream star vehicle released in the 1990s. Even though there are a few somewhat cheesy moments, as one would expect from a Tony Scott film, the great chemistry between Hackman and Smith makes even the slower scenes completely engaging.

6 'A Scanner Darkly' (2006)

Directed by Richard Linklater

Image via Warner Bros.

A Scanner Darkly may be the weirdest film of Richard Linklater’s career, as it used the interesting “rotoscoping” animation technology to bring to life one of the most beloved short stories from the legendary science fiction author Philip K. Dick. Set in the not-so-distant future, A Scanner Darkly stars Keanu Reeves as a government agent who uses experimental technology to take on a different persona in order to infiltrate a gang of drug dealers.

A Scanner Darkly examines the flaws in trying to change one’s identity and uses its off-putting animation techniques to create moments of visceral body horror. It’s one of Linklater’s most politically charged films, as it seeks to condemn the nature of the “war on drugs” by showing that there is no point in locking people away if all they really need is to be given treatment and stability.

5 'Source Code' (2011)

Directed by Duncan Jones

Image via Summit Entertainment

Source Code is perhaps the most exciting use of the “time loop” concept since Groundhog Day, as it used its technological mythology to create a scenario in which problems can be solved by repeating the same moment over and over. Jake Gyllenhaal stars as a deceased veteran whose consciousness is placed in the simulation of a train that was bombed by a terrorist; his job is to play through an alternate reality and find out who the responsible detonator was.

Source Code takes a complex topic and manages to condense it into a palatable story, and has a lot of fun with the concept of reliving the same experience. While the technology that director Duncan Jones created for the film is obviously fictitious, the notion of simulated realities and artificial intelligence is just realistic enough to be believable in the context of the story.

4 'Body of Lies' (2008)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Body of Lies is one of the most underrated films of Ridley Scott’s career, as it was able to examine modern warfare by showing the dynamic between those in the field and the analysts sitting at their computer desks far away from where the action is taking place. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as a CIA agent dispatched to Jordan, who must communicate with a drone operator (Russell Crowe) to take down a terrorist cell.

Body of Lies explores the tactile nature of modern combat, and shows how frustrating it can be for field agents who head into enemy territory without knowledge of the larger repercussions of their mission. It’s timely, at times quite shocking, and just as well-shot as one would expect from Scott, a filmmaker who has never failed to deliver when it comes to spectacle, even at his worst.

3 'Breach' (2007)

Directed by Billy Ray

Image via Universal Pictures

Breach was a thrilling Cold War espionage mystery that is based on the true story of a young CIA agent (Ryan Phillipe) who discovered that his superior officer (Chris Cooper) has been trading national intelligence secrets to the CIA. Director Billy Ray does a great job at showing how challenging it was to root out this conspiracy, as the CIA maintains a high level of surveillance on all of its operatives.

Breach shows the limits of technology, as despite its ability to collect information, a computer will ultimately never be able to judge someone’s character based on past experiences. Thanks to its many clever twists and turns, Breach is the type of film that audiences will want to restart from the moment that they finish it in order to catch up on any of the latent details that they may have missed the first time around.

2 'Tenet' (2020)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Tenet may be the most divisive film of Christopher Nolan’s entire career, as despite being met with mixed reviews when it played in select theaters at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been praised by directors like Denis Villeneuve as being a “masterpiece.” While the notion of time travel is not an original one, Tenet examines a future in which technology allows for the inversion of time, as a Russian oligarch (Kenneth Branagh) wants to detonate a weapon in the past.

Tenet features some of the most impressive action scenes in cinematic history, with an amazing truck heist that even puts the zero gravity heist in Inception and the Batmobile chase in The Dark Knight to shame. As with all of Nolan’s films, the use of practical effects and actual choreography make the entire experience feel much more authentic than it would have been otherwise.

1 'Strange Days' (1995)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

Image via United International Pictures

Strange Days is an incendiary, groundbreaking techno-thriller that examines how technology can be used to help provoke radical political action by holding those in power responsible for their crimes. Set in the midst of a Y2K event, Strange Days revolves around the acquisition of tapes that have captured footage of police committing crimes.

Although she would go on to direct the Best Picture winner The Hurt Locker, Kathryn Bigelow has never made another film quite as engrossing as Strange Days, as it does an excellent job at establishing its own mythology in a manner that reflects current societal woes. Although not every prediction in Strange Days about the development of surveillance technology has necessarily come true, the film has only become more relevant in recent years with its earnest examination of police brutality and the power that protestors have to resist authority.

