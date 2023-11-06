The Big Picture The success of Seth MacFarlane's film Ted catapulted him to stardom and resulted in a lucrative sequel, but a lawsuit accused him of copyright infringement.

Prior to Ted, an obscure series called "Charlie the Abusive Teddy Bear" existed, featuring a similar concept of a foul-mouthed, drinking toy.

MacFarlane, known for his controversial content on Family Guy, has faced legal action before, highlighting the challenging nature of copyright infringement cases in Hollywood.

Envisioning the next great idea in Hollywood is a precarious endeavor. If writing and conception weren't hard enough, artists are always faced with the issue that what they created already exists. Whether it is a specific character or idea, the chances are that it has been done before in some way. Movie audiences often cite that everything released to the masses is a remake in some capacity. In the worst predicaments, accusations of plagiarism are intensified to the point of legislating the issue in court, which is what Seth MacFarlane experienced when he came under fire for allegedly committing copyright infringement in the creation of Ted, resulting in a lawsuit that threatened to postpone the release of the comedy film's lucrative sequel.

'Ted' Became a Phenomenon and Seth MacFarlane Became a Household Name in 2012

Off the heels of Family Guy, Seth MacFarlane carried over his momentum to the big screen in 2012 with his feature film directorial debut, Ted, a comedy about the titular anthropomorphized teddy bear (MacFarlane), and his lifelong friendship with his owner, John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg). Ted, a washed-up "child star" who lives a hedonist lifestyle, stands in the way of John's long-term relationship with his romantic partner, Lori (Mila Kunis). An enticing concept, a childhood stuffed animal developing an affinity for cursing, drinking, and promiscuity, won over audiences, as the film grossed a whopping $218 million domestically and half a billion dollars worldwide at the box office. The film was a successful foray into live-action filmmaking for MacFarlane, who managed to carry his expertise in the animation department with the creation of the titular bear through motion capture. The world had Ted fever. Additionally, MacFarlane controversially hosted the Academy Awards immediately following its release, with the film even receiving a nomination for Best Original Song. However, all of this goodwill may have stemmed from fraudulence.

Another Vulgar Teddy Bear Character Existed Before 'Ted'

In 2009, three years before Ted arrived in theaters, a new character would be introduced to the Funny or Die universe. The comedy website and production company, founded by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, was a formative platform for YouTube and the digital content sphere. With the aid of prominent contributors such as Judd Apatow, James Franco, and Zach Galifianakis, online shorts were legitimized against the stiff competition of cable and network comedy. An obscure series of videos, entitled "Charlie the Abusive Teddy Bear," arrived online with little fanfare. While these one-minute videos have a substantially lower production value, most evident by the puppet design of the titular bear, similarities between Charlie and Ted are discernible. Both are inspired by a source of shock value, notably with the juxtaposition of an innocent plush toy being a heavy drinker, smoker, and swearer. Viewers receive what is expected from shorts titled "Charlie Has The Talk" and "Charlie Kills a Hooker." Overall, the short-lived series is representative of the retrograde, juvenile humor that became synonymous with Internet culture and entertainment. Ted lives on in pop culture, as a prequel series on Peacock is in the works.

As is the natural progression in Hollywood, a film with the seismic impact and financial success of Ted is bound to receive a sequel. Both MacFarlane and Wahlberg reached perhaps the pinnacle of their respective stardom in the aftermath of Ted's success. There was an urgency to get a sequel in production. The momentum of the hit comedy transpired with Ted 2 in 2015, with MacFarlane and Wahlberg reprising their roles as "thunder buddies for life." Mila Kunis did not return, and the female leading role was given to Amanda Seyfried. Before wrapping all phases of production, Universal, the studio behind Ted, was confronted with the sucker punch of a lawsuit. Coincidentally enough, real life mirrored art, as the plot of Ted 2 centers on the titular character arguing his case as a person with unequivocal rights in a court of law.

Seth MacFarlane and the 'Ted' Team Was Sued for Copyright Infringement

Bengal Mangle Productions, the company behind "Charlie the Abusive Teddy Bear," sued MacFarlane in 2014 for copyright infringement over his character, Ted. The company argued that Ted is "strikingly similar" to Charlie. Bengal Mangle's complaint, filed to the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles read, "Charlie is a teddy bear who lives in a human, adult world with all human friends. Charlie has a penchant for drinking, smoking, prostitutes, and is a generally vulgar yet humorous character." Charlie and Ted spend a "significant amount of time sitting on a living room couch with a beer and/or cigarette in hand." The suit further added that not only was Charlie's persona, behavior, dialogue, and background as a former washed-up child star duplicated in Ted, but their respective social media marketing also mirrored each other. The official "Charlie" Twitter account posted on March 7, 2009: "I have a life mission and it is to drink." The official Ted promotional account tweeted on April 4, 2012: "I drink on Tuesday night to celebrate the fact that it ain’t Monday night."

In March 2015, three months before Ted 2's intended release date, Bengal Mangle Productions withdrew their lawsuit against MacFarlane, Universal, and Media Rights Capital (MRC). The stipulation for dismissal of the suit stated that Bengal Mangle was said to be "satisfied that, based on discovery produced in the action, the character Ted was independently created by Seth MacFarlane using his own efforts and creativity and was not copied from [the] Charlie character." MRC, the backing studio behind Ted, claimed that the lawsuit was without merit, and released a statement that read "For the past ten years, MRC has had a front-row seat to one of the most brilliant artists working today. Seth’s unfiltered and genius imagination brings life to everything he touches."

Seth MacFarlane's 'Family Guy' Is Routinely Controversial

Seth MacFarlane never made a public comment about the lawsuit, which named him and Universal Pictures as the defendants. Throughout his three-decade career, MacFarlane has never shied away from controversy, with many dust-ups about his offensive material on Family Guy causing legal action from outside parties. The animated FOX series has been a frequent target of the Parents Television Council (PTC), a non-profit watchdog group. They have previously called for the show's cancelation for its crude and indecent content infringing upon Christian values. If there is an offensive joke in the air, Family Guy is sure to capitalize on it. MacFarlane was regularly in hot water over insensitive jokes regarding homophobia, transphobia, sexual violence, mental disabilities, and historical tragedy.

Copyright infringement is a tough case to win for plaintiffs, as meeting the burden of proof is an intricate challenge. Still, MacFarlane's Ted lawsuit was not the first instance of the actor-writer facing legal action. In 2007, Bourne Co. Music Publishers sued FOX and the Family Guy creator over a parody remix of their song, "When You Wish Upon a Star" from Pinocchio. The judge ruled in favor of the animated series. MacFarlane was also accused of copyright infringement by actor Art Metrano, who filed a lawsuit over an episode that depicted his signature magic parody act, leading to an extended legal battle. The cumbersome nature of winning copyright lawsuits is a testament to the dog-eat-dog reality of Hollywood and the entertainment industry. For all anyone knows, MacFarlane watched “Charlie the Abusive Bear” and inexplicably sampled elements from the series for Ted. As for both the United States judicial statement and the public at large, the profane and hedonist teddy bear character will always be attributed to Seth MacFarlane.

