Ted Danson, known for his roles in Cheers and The Good Place, is set to star in a new comedy series based on The Mole Agent, a Chilean documentary released in 2020. The new project will reunite Danson with Good Place creator Mike Schur after the hit comedy ran for four seasons on NBC Television. According to Deadline, The new show based on The Mole Agent is still looking for a streaming home, as several platforms are bidding for the distribution rights, including Netflix, Prime Video, and HBO Max. Universal Television, Schur's long-time home, will produce the series.

What Is The Mole Agent About?

The Mole Agent made its debut at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Directed by Maite Alberdi, the documentary shows how Rómulo, a private investigator, hires an elderly man named Sergio so that he can infiltrate a nursing home in El Monte, Chile. The purpose of the undercover mission is to investigate a claim from Rómulo's client that his mother was being mistreated by the staff. During his stay at the facility, Sergio begins to befriend the residents while learning their secrets. The Mole Agent was selected as the Chilean entry for Best International Feature Film.

Schur has found plenty of success with the comedy series he has been involved with, as he co-created Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Both shows found themselves on NBC television at one point in their history, gaining plenty of new fans due to their popularity on streaming platforms over the course of the pandemic. Parks and Recreation ran for seven seasons between 2009 and 2015, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine aired more recently, beginning in 2013 and reaching its conclusion in 2021. Schur is also a co-writer in HBO Max's hit comedy, Hacks, starring Jean Smart.

Danson recently starred in Mr. Mayor, another NBC comedy that remained on the air for two seasons before its cancellation. The actor played Neil Bremer, a businessman who decides to pursue a career in politics in a desperate attempt to prove his worth. After becoming mayor of Los Angeles, Bremer becomes overwhelmed by the position, leaving him to find new solutions while balancing his work with his personal life. The show included guest appearances from celebrities such as David Spade, Chrissy Teigen, and Andie MacDowell.

There is no release date information yet for The Mole Agent, but stay tuned at Collider for further updates as the series searches for a streaming home.