Ted Geoghegan Launches Classically-Inspired Radio Program Dedicated to Forgotten Film History

It can be hard to keep yourself entertained and uplifted given the current state of things, but fortunately the creative folks out there are staying busy with new projects while they’re stuck inside like the rest of us. John Krasinski is doing a feel-good video show and hosting a digital prom, Shazam! director David F. Sandberg already completed a horror short. The list goes on. The latest filmmaker to join the list is Mohawk and We Are Still Here director Ted Geoghegan, who has launched a new radio show dedicated to forgotten film history.

Edited, mixed, and produced by Adam Stovall, the new series is called This Is Not a Story About, and per the official description it’s:

“a classically-inspired modern radio program about the history of cinema written and hosted by filmmaker Ted Geoghegan. Each episode of the program begins as the story of someone or something in the world of film that cinephiles know quite well, but transforms into an expertly-researched tale about a new topic: one that can be closely-related or worlds away from where its story began.”

Geoghegan has already released the first two episodes of the radio show, which focus on Walt Disney and Bruce Lee, respectively. Or perhaps more accurately, the episodes focus on forgotten key figures and cinematic events that unfolded alongside their iconic careers.

The series’ debut episode, “This is Not a Story About Walt Disney” begins with the story of young Walt’s bourgeoning career before transforming into the story of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, “a blockbuster cartoon icon who was stolen out from under Disney and locked away for a half-century before finding redemption in the most unlikely of places.”

The second episode, “This is Not a Story About Bruce Lee” uses the story of the iconic martial artists as a launching pad to unfold the lesser-known story of kung fu star Alexander Fu Sheng, “whose incredible career in Hong Kong cinema was ultimately overshadowed by bigger names – and whose life and art deserve rediscovery.”

Check out the episode listings and where to find them below.

Episode One – This is Not a Story About Walt Disney (27 minutes)

Episode Two – This is Not a Story About Bruce Lee (20 minutes)