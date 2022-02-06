TED K, the crime documentary covering the Unabomber from director Tony Stone, received a new trailer and poster ahead of its nationwide theatrical and on-demand release. The film aims to examine the twisted mind of Ted Kaczynski as his paranoid beliefs turned to violent rage as modern society increasingly disturbed his secluded home in the mountains. Sharlto Copley (District 9) plays the disturbed domestic terrorist, and the trailer offers a look at his slow-burn performance, going from disturbing beliefs to serial bombings.

TED K's trailer progresses gradually, as we first see the titular Kaczynski react to how modern society is harming the land around him and the world at large. He documents his vendettas against oil companies, logging outfits, and the corruption of society through technology in his writings as he plans to take revenge on the world for disturbing his peace. Through chilling narration courtesy of Copley and terrifying visuals that show the Unabomber at work —making bombs and torching equipment — the trailer gets the point across that Kaczynski believes violence is an effective and even a righteous method to protest and express beliefs. That very sentiment echoes through the trailer's final line: "My motive? I want to change the world."

Along with the trailer came a gritty new poster that shows Copley's Unabomber standing amidst the smoke outside his mountain home with a helicopter overhead, presumably searching for him. The film will also show the manhunt of Kaczynski through his eyes as he views reports on television and prepares for a stand-off against police. We get a brief glimpse of the infamous bomber facing down the police in the trailer, as well as a shot of his takedown.

Image via Average Joes Entertainment

RELATED: New 'Becoming Elizabeth' Images Show Alicia Von Rittberg as the Tudor Queen

TED K made its debut at the 71st Berlin International Film Festival back in March 2021 to widespread praise, earning several nominations in the festival circuit, including one for Best Picture at the Stockholm Film Festival. Stone's directorial star has been on the rise following his acclaimed documentary Peter and the Farm in 2016, though he's received high marks throughout his career as a filmmaker. He teamed up with veteran producer Matt Flanders, screenwriters Gaddy Davis and John Rosenthal, as well as co-producer Jake Perlin to make TED K a reality. Outside of Copley, the cast also features Drew Powell, Amber Rose Mason, Travis Bruyer, Megan Folsom, Andrew Senn, and Keith Barber.

TED K releases in theaters and on-demand on February 18. Check out the trailer below for a look at Copley's take on one of America's most terrifying domestic terrorists.

Here's the official synopsis from Super LTD:

From the mind of acclaimed director Tony Stone comes TED K — a bracing, cinematic journey into the tortured mind of The Unabomber. Deep in the American Rocky Mountains lived a man who sought refuge from modern society. His dark writings forewarned of a society ruled by technology. As the outside world encroached on his mountain sanctuary, he slowly became radicalized with rage. What began with small acts of sabotage, culminated with deadly bomb attacks, national media attention, and the largest manhunt in American history. Actor Sharlto Copley brings a dark intensity and unnerving intimacy to this chilling portrait of America’s most notorious and enigmatic terrorist.

'Shining Girls' Trailer Shows Elisabeth Moss Hunting a Time-Traveling Serial Killer in Thriller Series for Apple TV The series premieres 3 episodes on April 29.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email