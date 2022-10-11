Ted Lasso is the kind of show that brings audiences joy week in and week out, and the show also has many things that we wish existed in our own world — like the AFC Richmond Greyhounds (and definitely Roy Kent). But some things have to remain fictional, and others can come to life in our own world, like that of Bantr! Dating apps are an unfortunate evil in our modern love lives, and so the typical fanfare can get boring after a while.

Now though, you can try your hand at the Bantr app that quickly became the sponsor for our favorite team, thanks to the prowess of Keeley (Juno Temple). And the app brought us a lovely relationship between Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), but now fans can use the app to find their own love. It is, actually, a partnership with the dating app Bumble. But that doesn't mean it still isn't cool!

The app played a big part of season 2. For a good portion of the season, we wondered who Rebecca was talking to on the app (because you don't know who you're matched with) and many speculated it was Jason Sudeikis' Ted Lasso, only to reveal Sam on the other end of the flirty texts, and their very cute relationship began to blossom from there. Now though, you can have your own mysterious meet up and see who you connect with.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 'Ted Lasso' and AFC Richmond Join 'FIFA 23' as Playable Characters

Launching on Thursday October 13 at 7 p.m. local time, the weekly “Bantr Live” experience will be available in Bumble’s Date Mode and will let users be matched together without seeing each other's profile pictures (like in the show) and will let the two chat for three minutes with the option of continuing the conversation and seeing their profile afterward, according to Variety.

During the promotion, Bumble is bringing to life the Bantr format, which is all about “putting personality first and connecting people in a fun, pressure-free way,” according to Bumble. “As huge fans of ‘Ted Lasso,’ we were so excited to bring the Bantr Live experience to our community,” said Olivia Yu, Global VP of Partnerships. “Bantr Live enables our community to connect with someone unexpected and learn more about a person before seeing them. We look forward to people on Bumble having fun with Bantr Live and connecting and dating in a new and exciting way.” This is a glorious way to show your love of Ted Lasso while also trying to find a love of your own, and isn't that wonderful?

Both seasons of Ted Lasso are streaming on Apple TV+ now.