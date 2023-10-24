The Big Picture Mattel has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery to release a Ted Lasso x Barbie Collection, featuring dolls inspired by the popular TV show.

The collection includes three dolls: Ted Lasso, Rebecca Welton, and Keeley Jones, each dressed in iconic outfits from the show.

Fans of both Barbie and Ted Lasso can now bring a piece of the show into their own lives and celebrate their favorite characters with these collectible dolls.

Mattel has unveiled a brand new collection that brings the iconic world of Barbie together with Ted Lasso, the smash hit football series from Apple TV+. If that's a joke, we love it, and if it's not, we can't wait to unpack the dolls later. In partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, Barbie is introducing the Ted Lasso x Barbie Collection, which features three dolls that draw inspiration from the highly acclaimed show. These collectible dolls are sure to be a hit with both Barbie collectors and Ted Lasso fans alike, offering a unique opportunity to bring a piece of the Ted Lasso world into their own lives and celebrate their favorite characters. Similar to Ted Lasso's own approach, fans can now fully embrace the "goldfish mentality" and savor the potential that comes with the Ted Lasso x Barbie doll Collection.

What Is 'Ted Lasso' About?



Ted Lasso is a dramatic comedy series that revolves around the world of sports and coaching, as well as the power of optimism and leadership. The show follows the titular character, Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, who is an American college football coach. Ted Lasso is unexpectedly hired as the head coach of a professional soccer team in England, despite having no prior experience in soccer or knowledge of British culture.

The series delves into the challenges faced by Ted as he navigates a new and unfamiliar sport, culture, and team, and it explores how his relentlessly positive and kind-hearted demeanor affects the players, staff, and fans of the soccer club. Ted Lasso's approach to coaching is marked by his unflagging optimism, his belief in the power of teamwork, and his ability to uplift and inspire those around him.

The show was an immense success for Apple TV+ and an awards darling to boot, with the final season scoring 21 Emmy nominations for the delayed Primetime Emmy Awards, including 9 separate acting awards for the cast, with Sudeikis joined by Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Hannah Waddingham, and Juno Temple as well as guest stars Becky Ann Baker, Sarah Niles, Harriet Walter and Sam Richardson. Ted Lasso has won a total of eight Primetime Emmy Awards to date.

The Ted Lasso x Barbie Collection will be available at Mattel Shop for an SRP of $50 each starting October 24th. You can read our guide to Ted Lasso here. Check out the epic new Barbies below:

Ted Lasso

Sports his signature blue AFC Richmond Tracksuit accompanied by aviators on his head, a whistle around his neck and a soccer ball under his arm.·

Rebecca Welton

Wears a chic champagne satin blouse, black tailored slacks and classic black stilettos, with statement accessories including stylish bangle bracelets and a handbag to complete her sophisticated look.

Keeley Jones