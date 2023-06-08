One of the most shocking moments from the Ted Lasso finale was related to a very special wedding, and a very notable absence on the guest list. After delighting audiences for years with their particular friendship, the titular character (Jason Sudeikis) was nowhere to be found at Coach Beard's (Brendan Hunt) wedding. During a recent "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit, Hunt talked about how he understood why Ted couldn't go to the ceremony, especially considering where he ends up by the end of the season. More importantly, he seems to be okay with the decision. Here's what Hunt had to say about Lasso not being present at his best friend's wedding:

Personally, I think Beard called Ted and told him he could sit this one out, and Ted said thanks because the ceremony conflicted with a big game for Henry’s soccer team. The history of their relationship IMO [in my opinion] is long periods of seeing each other and long periods not. We have entered one of the latter, but the former will come around again at some point. They love each other. They will see each other again.

The pair had been leading AFC Richmond ever since it was acquired by Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) all the way back at the beginning of the story. They did an amazing job with the team, allowing them to have a new perspective on the sport and on their personal lives, doing more for them than simply winning soccer matches. Whether they were dealing with veterans like Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), or younger talent full of potential, like Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), the pair always found a way to solve the problems that came close to their field.

One thing the coaches couldn't have predicted was a change of heart from one of their closest allies, as Nate (Nick Mohammed) got tired of always being made fun of by his peers. The way he expressed his anger was working with another soccer team, specifically the one owned by Rebecca's ex-husband, Rupert (Anthony Head). The middle chapter of the Ted Lasso story spent most of this time plotting the betrayal, leaving audiences heartbroken as one of the nicest characters of the series left his family behind due to a misunderstanding. Fortunately, that would change soon enough.

What's Next for Ted Lasso?

While the ending to the third season looked like it was closing the door permanently for the characters of AFC Richmond, Hunt expressed during the same session his interest for potentially coming back to the world of the series. Added to that, Apple TV+ has been playing shy regarding the future of the series ever since they announced the season, never explicitly stating this would be the end. Could another season or a potential spin-off be on the way? Only time will tell. In the meantime, the entire three seasons of Ted Lasso are now available to stream on Apple TV+.

