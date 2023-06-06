Ted Lasso, the award-winning and fan-favorite sports show has finally come to an end, leaving a big void in fans’ hearts. Besides the strong emphasis on empathy, kindness, and human connection, which makes it a feel-good and uplifting viewing experience, the show is also praised for tackling serious issues such as mental health, addiction, and divorce with sensitivity and nuance.

The characters in Ted Lasso also play a crucial role with their flaws and competencies in order to accomplish all that. A great character is one that shows the changes in the most human and relatable manner. Thus, the Apple TV+ show will provide viewers with the best characters who possess the best personalities and storylines.

10 Trent Crimm

Trent Crimm (James Lance) is a journalist for the Independent who starts out as a supporting character in the first two seasons and then becomes an important member of the team in season 3. He initially appears to be a cynical and opportunistic person, who is looking to exploit the team's struggles for his own gain.

As Trent spent more time with Ted and the team for his book in season 3, he begins to see the team and its members in a new light and develops a genuine respect and admiration for them. Trent is revealed to be gay and also struggles with his identity, but he is willing to help Colin (Billy Harris) come to terms with who he is. As the show concluded, Trent has become an important ally and supporter of the team, using his platform as a journalist to help promote their success and uplift their spirits.

9 Sam Obisanya

Sam Obisanya, portrayed by Toheeb Jimoh, is a player for AFC Richmond and a former lover of Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham). Sam is initially portrayed as a quiet and reserved person who struggles to adapt to life in a new country and team.

Sam may be one of the few players on the team who has the most screen time and stories to tell. As the show progresses, Sam begins to explore his own cultural identity and the challenges of being a young African immigrant in a predominantly white society. By the time Ted Lasso concluded, Sam has not only become a more confident and assertive person, but he has also become an important cultural ambassador for his team and his community.

8 Colin Hughes

Colin Hughes, played by Billy Harris, is a player who played Left Wings for AFC Richmond. When Colin is first introduced, he is described as one of Jamie's (Phil Dunster) followers who occasionally bullied Nate (Nick Mohammed) at Jamie's request. However, once Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Roy (Brett Goldstein) effectively exposed Jamie as a bully, Colin's power over Nate seemed to diminish.

Colin is a character on the show who has developed significantly as a person and a footballer during the series. He is the first to call out Jamie for his bullying behavior after he returned to the club. He also demonstrates his abilities as a team player, frequently scoring and making great saves. His coming-out tale, though, might mark a turning point in his character evolution. Coming out to his entire team demonstrates not just how courageous he is but also how much he cares and trusts them, enabling him to feel secure in their presence.

7 Nathan Shelley

Nathan 'Nate' Shelley was a kit man and assistant coach for AFC Richmond before becoming the West Ham United F.C. coach. He is first introduced as a quiet and reserved member of the coaching staff for the soccer squad who is frequently disregarded and undervalued by his peers.

Throughout the series, Nathan's character arc is one of empowerment and self-confidence. He starts to break out of his shell and establish himself more as he gets to know Ted and the team better. Like every other character, Nate also struggles with self-doubt and his difficult relationship with his father. Despite being one of the most disliked characters in the show, by the end of the show, in addition to becoming more self-assured and forceful, Nate's path after his redemption arc also demonstrates how much he has matured.

6 Coach Beard

Coach Beard, played by Brendan Hunt, is the assistant coach of the soccer team and Ted's closest friend and confidant. He is initially portrayed as a quiet and reserved person, who is content to stay in the background and let Ted take the lead.

As the show progresses, Coach Beard slowly begins to assert himself more and take on a more active role in the team’s success. He also shows lots of struggles such as with anxiety and his complicated and toxic relationship with his girlfriend, Jane (Phoebe Walsh). However, by the end of the series, Coach Beard has evolved into a more sympathetic and accepting person, as shown when he finally forgives Nate and welcomes him back to the team with a hug.

5 Keeley Jones

Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) is a model-turned-PR consultant for AFC Richmond and ex-girlfriend of both Jamie Tartt and Roy Kent. Keeley is first introduced to be a superficial and materialistic person.

Keeley's character arc throughout the series is all about self-discovery and empowerment. She starts to see her own worth and importance outside of her relationships as she gets more involved with the team and begins working and hanging out with Rebecca. As Roy and Keeley's romance ended in the season 2 finale, which was a fan-favorite relationship during the entire run of the show, fans could not help but feel sad. However, they were glad for Keeley because she discovered her path and is now more focused on her career.

4 Jamie Tartt

Jamie Tartt is a Striker for AFC Richmond and is the top player for the club. He is a talented but arrogant soccer player, who is initially portrayed as a selfish and entitled person, who is more concerned with his own success than the success of the team.

Throughout the series, Jamie’s change may be the most obvious one. As the show progresses, Jamie starts to realize the importance of teamwork and the value of supporting his teammates. Like other characters, he is also struggling with his difficult relationship and expectation from his father and his issues with vulnerability. Yet, as the series ended, Jamie has not only become a more humble and supportive teammate, but he has also become a better person who is more willing to open himself to the people he cares about.

3 Rebecca Welton

Rebecca Welton is the owner of the AFC Richmond that Ted Lasso is hired to manage. She is first characterized as a cunning, cold person who is out to get her ex-husband by sabotaging the team's success.

Throughout the series, Rebecca's character arc is one of redemption and growth. As she comes to know Ted and the team, she starts to see her errors in judgment and takes steps to atone for them. Additionally, she deals with her own personal issues, such as her struggles with loneliness and her problematic relationship with her ex-husband. As the series concluded, Rebecca has become a more compassionate, confident, and empathetic person than how she started out in the first season.

2 Roy Kent

Roy Kent is a former soccer player and current, coach for AFC Richmond. He is initially portrayed as a gruff and cynical person, who is struggling to come to terms with the end of his playing career and his transition into retirement.

He begins to rediscover his love for the sport and his passion for coaching as he gets more involved with the team and begins working with Ted. Additionally, he deals with his own inner issues, such as his problems with rage and his complex relationship with his ex-girlfriend. However, by the end of the series, Roy has not only found a new purpose in life, but he has also become a more compassionate and supportive person. The final image of Roy after he was appointed as the team's new manager serves as a reminder that he is now prepared to accept greater responsibility and make changes.

1 Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso is an American football coach hired to manage a struggling English Premier League soccer team, despite yet having experience in the sport. Ted is presented as a persistently upbeat and friendly individual who is determined to make the most of his circumstances and support his team's success.

He first comes across as being a fish out of the water, having a hard time adjusting to the cultural differences and the difficulties of leading a soccer club. But as the show goes on, Ted picks up more knowledge about the sport and those around him. Along with dealing with his failing marriage and his issues with anxiety and depression, he also faces his own inner conflicts. By the end of the series, Ted has not only helped his team achieve success on the field, but he has also grown as a person and become a beloved member of the community.

