Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso.Ted Lasso is one of the most heartwarming series of the decade, and while the sports comedy-drama has mostly a positive spin, the title character is gearing up to face a big opponent in season 3 (premiering on March 15) now that Nate has decided to work for a rival time.

Like Nate, many other characters on the show surprised fans with their arcs, turning out to be the opposite of what fans thought they would be. Some of the best characters on the show aren’t necessarily the nicest ones, but they each add to the story.

10 Dani Rojas

Dani brings pure joy any time he’s on screen. Except for his short bout of sadness after accidentally killing a small dog, Dani was never seen without a smile on his face. He has a true passion for the sport which is perfectly matched by his tremendous talent.

Fans love how he’s always there to uplift the team and remind them all why they’re playing: it isn’t just about winning, but to him, “football is life.” Dani played a more important role in the overarching story than fans realize: it was his transformation after seeing Dr. Sharon that convinced Ted it was worth keeping her around, and possibly even paying her a visit himself.

9 Leslie Higgins

Leslie is the perfect right-hand man, doing whatever needs to be done. While he initially bent over backyards for Rebecca, even when he didn’t agree with what she was doing, he finally started to show that he had a backbone.

One of the best scenes with Leslie, however, alongside his Diamond Dog meetings with the guys, was when he and his wife welcomed several members of the team into their home for Christmas Dinner in one of the most heartwarming episodes of Ted Lasso. It showed how sweet and kind Leslie is, and how important he is to the team, even if he’s often ignored back at the office.

8 Nathan Shelley

Nate will play a major role in the third season as a rival versus a protégé. Now working with Rupert, Nate’s inflated ego and insecurities mean he will do whatever it takes to win and prove himself a worthy coach in Ted Lasso. Feeling insulted, undervalued, and underappreciated, and wanting to impress his parents, Nate is arguably one of the most relatable characters.

He has great ideas but, up until this point, hasn’t had the confidence or position to execute them. Finding his voice, Nate has arguably gone too far in the wrong direction, becoming over-confident and vengeful. But this is precisely what makes his character so interesting: he could potentially bring out the worst in Ted.

7 Coach Beard

Coach Beard is the yin to Ted’s yang, the perfect companion. He might not have the same infectious optimism as Ted Lasso, but he is there to rein Ted in even though he also has his own troubles, which fans got to see in the hilariously weird episode centered around a day in the life of his character.

His wisecracks and one-liners are sometimes the funniest on the show. But Coach Beard is also someone fans sympathize with, realizing how lonely he is, especially in a foreign country. He seeks companionship wherever he can get it, even when the woman isn’t quite the right fit.

6 Sam Obisanya

Sam is the type of person fans want to be friends with. He has a genuine, good heart. So much so that he was willing to risk millions of dollars to honor his home country and family. He also chose to stay with his team for loyalty even though he could have moved on to a life of luxury.

The fact that Rebecca matched with Sam on a dating app without realizing it was him proves how easy he is not only to like but also fall in love with. He is kind, honest, and sweet, and could very well be the driving force that leads the team to victory in the third season.

5 Jamie Tartt

Jamie is a Ted Lasso character who is rough-around-the-edges, goofy, and guarded with too much talent and an ego to match. He initially comes across as pompous and arrogant, hogging the ball and believing he carries the entire team. But Jamie has one of the most compelling character arcs on the show.

The most eye-opening moment is the interaction with his verbally abusive father. Fans see a change in Jamie when Ted begins to treat him the way a son should be treated. It’s clear Jamie has a big heart, but he’s afraid to show it for fear of looking weak.

4 Keeley Jones

Keeley is another character who completely changed viewers’ minds about her and contributed to the reason Ted Lasso is a must-watch Apple TV+ show. It quickly became clear that it’s never good to judge a book by its cover nor typecast characters. She proved to not only be much more than Jamie’s ditzy girlfriend, but she is highly intelligent and resourceful, as well as kind-hearted and sweet.

She became fast friends with Rebecca, defended Ted when she saw that people were trying to do him wrong, and is the only person to get through to Roy and show him that he’s more than just his reputation.

3 Rebecca Welton

Of all the characters on Ted Lasso, Rebecca is the one that was most surprising, in a good way. Initially painted as the villain, the jilted woman made some bad decisions in trying to use Ted to get back at her ex.

But over time, it’s proven that Rebecca is actually a very sweet, kind, loving person who let her anger get the best of her. She’s there for Ted when she sees he is in need, even before she changes her mind about what she’s doing. From that point on, from her friendship with Keeley to her song at her father’s funeral and her relationship with Sam, there’s so much to love about Rebecca.

2 Roy Kent

There’s a good reason that Brett Goldstein has won numerous awards for playing Roy Kent. He’s the surly, constantly bitter, and angry veteran soccer player who has somehow lost his love for the game yet refuses to quit. He is perpetually sour-faced and is the first person to scoff at Ted when he arrives.

But, like many other characters on the show, Roy eventually does a complete 180. He warms to Ted, shows emotions with Keeley, and even demonstrates sweetness towards his niece, in his own unique and foul-mouthed way. Every scene he’s in is hilarious, even when he isn’t meaning to be. There’s a lot of focus on Ted from the mental health perspective, but Roy’s journey also demonstrates that Ted Lasso is one of few shows that portray mental health with accuracy.

1 Ted Lasso

It should come as no surprise that the title character from Ted Lasso is the best one. He’s sweet, kind, and perpetually joyful. He does nice things for people without any hidden agenda. The first sign of this is when he not only gifts Rebecca with a cookie every morning but bakes it fresh at home, and doesn’t tell her he’s doing that. Even when Jamie abandons him to play for a rival team, Ted sends a congratulatory note with a sentimental gift (a toy soldier) to the young man to show his unwavering support, knowing Jamie never got that from his own father.

Ted’s darkness is often masked, but the fact that he finally opens up to Dr. Sharon and begins to come to terms with his childhood trauma takes courage. And fans love him for it. Lasso represents the antithesis of toxic masculinity.

