During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Apple TV's original Ted Lasso, a comedy series following a highly likable but unlikely football coach brought to life by Jason Sudeikis, has lent a helping hand to many, consequently turning into a massive comfort show. In fact, that has to do with countless things, but the unforgettable messages it sends are definitely on top of the list.

After providing audiences with many impressive episodes — although some better than others — which will remain engraved in their minds for a long time, the series has finally (allegedly) reached its final stop. To celebrate its unconventional and distinctive narrative, brilliant execution, and three-dimensional characters (we're looking at you, Jamie Tartt), we rank the 10 best of all, according to IMDb.

10 "The Diamond Dogs" — Season 1, Episode 8

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

The "Diamond Dogs" is a great episode for several reasons, but the event that may stand out the most to viewers is when Ted suddenly pulls an unexpected move and challenges Rebecca's (Hannah Waddingham) ex-husband, Rupert (Anthony Head), on a darts match, and ends up coming on top on the final round, which rightfully provides Richmond's current president satisfaction.

The well-executed episode does many things right, starting with Roy (Brett Goldstein) lowkey joining the Diamond Dogs. However, choosing to send out a message on the importance of not underestimating people is also one of them.

9 "Inverting the Pyramid of Success" — Season 2, Episode 12

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

"Inverting the Pyramid of Success" is a highly emotional watch, as the episode depicts Richmond's final chance to win promotion but also Ted's exposé, which was conducted by one of his most trusted mates, Nate (Nick Mohammed), marking the beginning of the fall of ther friendship.

On top of this, the refreshing episode explores mental health and portrays it accurately. Among the best bits in the episode is when coach Lasso fully opens up about his panic attacks, not only with his team but also with the press, highlighting the importance of talking about mental health-related issues.

8 "Rainbow" — Season 2, Episode 5

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Episode 5 of the second season illustrates Nate's journey to learn to be assertive and stand up for himself — and who better to acquire confidence skills from than the iconic Keeley (Juno Temple) and Rebecca? In the meantime, Ted asks Roy for help when Isaac (Kola Bokinni) is blamed for his poor leadership.

Not only does "Rainbow" manage to deliver relevant content to the series' storyline in the short amount of thirty minutes, but it also does so impeccably. Beyond a doubt, one of the best things about Ted Lasso is its characters' struggles and anxieties, which humanize these fictional people.

7 "Tan Lines" — Season 1, Episode 5

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Ted's wife (now ex-wife), Michelle (Andrea Anders), and his son Henry make their way to visit him. "Tan Lines" examines the relationship between the two characters as they spend the day together and reflect on their bond, with Michelle ultimately coming to the heartbreaking realization that she doesn't love Lasso anymore.

Meanwhile, Ted makes the bold and controversial move to bench Jamie (Phil Dunster) in a key match as a lesson thanks to the latter's refusal to help the team. All in all, season one's fifth episode is all about marriage and learning how to team-work.

6 "Sunflowers" — Season 3, Episode 6

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

One of the latest season's best, "Sunflowers" follows the team on a fun trip to Amsterdam, where they divide into separate groups and practice different activities. While Roy and Jamie end up hunting windmills, riding the bike together, and opening up about their pasts (talk about relationship development), Rebecca has an affair, and Ted comes up with a miraculous football technique.

It's always nice to see the Richmond crew come together, and this episode felt like the breath of fresh air that the series' final season needed. It is no wonder it ranks high and is considered one of the best, given how it packs fun and dramatic elements, for example Colin (Billy Harris) and Trent's (James Lance) powerful conversation on embracing one's sexuality and being true to themselves.

5 "Man City" — Season 2, Episode 8

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

In the eight episode of Ted Lasso's second season, audiences are met with yet a good dose of emotional scenes (who decided that this was a comedy series, again?) as psychologist Sharon (Sarah Niles) is accidentally hit by a car, and Ted immediately goes to the hospital to check on her. In the meantime, the episode also explores Jamie's turbulent relationship with his father.

A key moment in the episode, though, is when Jamie's father (Kieran O'Brien) heckles him from the stands and follows him into the locker room, where he continues to mock him. The result? Jamie punches his dad in the face and cries on Roy's shoulder, shaking everyone in the room. No doubt, it was an intense watch and is certainly among the best episodes due to the way realistically depicts the complicated father-son dynamic between the two.

4 "Make Rebecca Great Again" — Season 1, Episode 7

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

Much like "Sunflowers," "Make America Great Again" is all about a Richmond team trip, except this time the crew doesn't leave the country, heading to Liverpool instead for a crucial match against Everton F.C.. Rebecca and Keeley spend an amount of time together in an attempt to distract the former from thinking about her ex-marriage's anniversary.

In contrast to so many great things happening, including a Karaoke party which Rebecca absolutely crushed, there are also less positive things in the episode; Ted's accurate breakdown/panic attack just outside the bar was really hard to watch. Lucky for fans, Rebecca was quick to comfort the character.

3 "The Hope That Kills You" — Season 1, Episode 10

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

"The Hope That Kills You" is assuredly a very poignant episode in the series, as it marks the end beginning of Nate's career as a coach (as discussed by Rebecca and Ted) and Isaac's as the team captain, as chosen by no one else than the once-cap, legendary Roy himself.

On top of this, season one's episode 10 is nonetheless notable because it depicts the season's final match: Richmond and Manchester City, the team Jamie now plays for. From Roy ending up with a knee injury (from preventing Jamie from scoring) to Ted's ever-inspiring speech to the club's ultimate loss in the game, the episode was, indeed, a rollercoaster of emotions.

2 "Mom City" — Season 3, Episode 11

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

Season 3's episode 11 is one for the books thanks to its approach to familial trauma. After Ted's mom (Becky Ann Baker) suddenly appears in town and spends an entire day with her son, Ted ultimately confronts her on why she actually came and the two have an intense heart-to-heart conversation.

Adding to this, Nate works with his girlfriend Jade (Edyta Budnik) at the restaurant he used to frequent but gets a proposal from ex-teammates Isaac, Colin, and Will (Charlie Hiscock) to come back to Richmond. Undoubtedly, this touching episode is all about forgiveness.

1 "So Long, Farewell" — Season 3, Episode 12

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

Though it also counted on mixed reactions from fans, it is not hard to understand why "So Long, Farewell" is considered one of the best in the series. Filled with twists and turns, the alleged finale is guaranteed to take viewers on a moving ride.

Not only does Ted make the unexpected move to quit his job and leave the team to enjoy life alongside his son, but coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) ends up marrying the love of his life, Jane (Phoebe Walsh, one of the show's writers alongside Hunt, Goldstein, and Sudeikis), and Rebecca accidentally finds love alongside the charming Dutchman she once met.

