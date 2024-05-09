The Big Picture Ted Lasso fans can rejoice as the entire series is coming to Blu-Ray this July with bonus content.

The Emmy-nominated sports comedy series is loved for its light-hearted tone, humor, and representation of soccer.

Apple TV is following Disney's lead by releasing popular streaming shows on physical media for eager fans.

Ted Lasso fans heads up, the entire series led by Jason Sudeikis is coming to Blu-Ray, Comicbook reports. The series ended with the third and final season that tugs to fans' hearts and is universally loved for its light-hearted tone, humor, and representation of soccer. The details of the bonus content are scarce but the entire series with three seasons and 34 episodes will be out this July.

Seems like Apple TV is taking its cue from Disney, as the studio released some of its popular streaming shows like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and more on Blu-Ray for the fans. In a similar vein, fans of Ted Lasso will be eager to preserve their favorite show via the physical media, which will also make a great addition to their collection.

‘Ted Lasso’ Is Among the Best Sport Comedies

Close

The series developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly followed an American college football coach, Ted Lasso, who is hired to coach an English soccer team. Though the owner secretly hoped Ted’s inexperience would lead to team’s failure, however, the new coach’s folksy, optimistic leadership proves unexpectedly successful for the team. Over the course of three seasons, the series gave fans many funny and somber moments and at times food for thought that kept the audience glued to their seats.

The sports comedy was an instant hit among fans who were taken by Ted’s innocence. The series also garnered much critical acclaim for its humor, writing, performances, and themes. The first season was nominated for 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, becoming the most nominated first-season comedy in Emmy history. The following season continued the award-winning streak with 20 Emmy nominations and the third and final season bagged 21 Emmy nominations. Furthermore, the series has a 90 percent approval rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, proving the series is appreciated by fans and critics alike.

The series cast a long list of talents across the three seasons including Hannah Waddingham as team owner Rebecca Welton, Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins, Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Nick Mohammed as Nate, Juno Temple as Keeley Jones, Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon, Anthony Head as Rupert Mannion, Toheeb Jimoh as Samuel and Cristo Fernández as Dani. Further rounding off the cast were James Lance, Billy Harris, Kola Bokinni, Charlie Hiscock, David Elsendoorn, Mohammed Hashim and many more.

Ted Lasso is available on Apple TV+ for streaming, and the Blu-Ray arrives July 30. You can pre-order it here.