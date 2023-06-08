Following the series finale of Ted Lasso, Brendan Hunt, who portrays Coach Beard in the show and is a writer and co-creator too, has light on why Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley (Juno Temple) do not end up together at the show's conclusion. Following a confrontation between Roy and Jamie (played by Phil Dunster) over Keeley's affections, Keeley decides to prioritize her own well-being instead of entering a relationship with either of them. Despite the amicable terms between the trio, the conclusion deviates from what some viewers may have expected.

Hunt offered some insights into the relationship between the two when he took part in an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, taking questions from fans of the show. When somebody asked why Roy and Keeley didn't have their own happy ending, Hunt weighed in with a response (that he says is entirely his own opinion, not canon to the show) and mentioned the parallels between their relationship and that of Nate Shelley (played by Nick Mohammed) and his return to AFC Richmond.

As for Roy and Keeley, I have known couples who seemed perfect together, and then suddenly find they broke up. People who haven’t (at least started to) work on their sh*t can sometimes find that they lose something they wish they’d kept. In this way, Roy’s story with Keeley is parallel to Nate’s with AFC Richmond. IMO, IMO.

What's Next for Keeley and Roy?

Keeley went through a lot in this season of Ted Lasso and was relegated to a sideline distraction. Leaked photos, a quick affair and deciding she was happy as she was before all of this is not a great character arc, particularly when the photo scandal was turned into something between Roy and Jamie. She had previously shown growth by ditching Jamie to be with a man who loved her.

While the main story of Ted Lasso - that of the main character, played by Jason Sudeikis - has come to a definitive end, there are a number of plot strands hanging loosely in the wind that Apple TV+ can return to should they so desire. As Ted was flying home to Kansas City, we were shown a montage of the supporting characters in the series all having their own happy endings—Keeley and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) form an AFC Richmond women's team, Rebecca meets up with the mysterious Dutchman from Amsterdam to perhaps start a romance, Roy is named Ted's replacement, and much more. We even got the delightfully bizarre scene of Hunt's Coach Beard marrying his on/off girlfriend Jane, surrounded by the entire staff of AFC Richmond with Roy as his best man, in front of a sunset at Stonehenge.

Mohammed, as well as Apple's own social media, have posted a photo of Beard, Nate and Roy standing side by side with the quote "smells like potential" next to it - which could either be a nod to a new direction, or a tease that goes nowhere. Sudeikis, for his part, believes a spin-off would work for the series - just without him.

Ted Lasso is streaming in its entirety on Apple TV+ now.