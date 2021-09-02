Ted Lasso's staggering 20 Emmy nominations were bound to generate a lot of attention for Apple TV+'s hit comedy, but all of that attention has brought with it an unexpected conspiracy theory: that actor Brett Goldstein is a CGI character. Goldstein, who plays surly soccer captain Roy Kent and also writes for the series, addressed the theory in an Instagram post on Thursday.

True to his comedy roots, Goldstein plays the response as a joke, replacing his head with one of Apple's personalized "Memojis." He's dismissive of the theory, complete with some of Roy's signature cursing, calling himself a "completely real normal human man" before adding that he "just happens to live in a VFX house." He goes on to clarify that he does "normal human basic things like rendering and buffering and transferring data." That should certainly settle any further questions.

The theory has been circulating on Reddit since shortly after the series debuted last year. Those theories came to mainstream attention when a screenshot of one of those Reddit threads was shared on Twitter last week. Goldstein had previously responded to tweets about this theory in a similarly winking manner, but its growing attention clearly warranted an appropriately CGI response.

Of course, Goldstein has had a number of roles predating Ted Lasso, so this theory would have to extend back through his guest appearances on Doctor Who, Drunk History: UK, and a recurring role on Ricky Gervais' Netflix original, Derek. It would also have to account for his writing career, which extends back to his 2005 film, Wish You Were Here, as well as his credit as a co-producer on Ted Lasso. We didn't catch any glitches when Collider spoke with Goldstein last month, though clearly a conspiracy that goes deep enough to give a fictional man a 16-year career in filmmaking, including work behind the camera, would certainly be prepared for any questions we might throw at it. In many ways, this theory is so much bigger than a sitcom, digging into the very concepts of truth, and the fabric of reality itself.

New episodes of Ted Lasso Season 2 are currently airing every Friday on Apple TV+, where Season 1 is currently available. Check out Goldstein's Instagram post below.

