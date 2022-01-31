Breakout Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein is staying with Warner Bros. Television for the foreseeable future. The Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, and producer signed a multi-year overall development deal with the company that expands his duties to writing, developing, and producing new television content across multiple platforms. It marks the first overall deal of his career.

Although the financials of the deal are unknown, Goldstein's deal came in spite of some stiff competition for his services. His stardom has skyrocketed since his turn as AFC Richmond's rugged veteran Roy Kent, though his time in the writer's room for Ted Lasso made him all the more appealing for studios along with his work as co-producer. The deal does not grant exclusivity for his acting, however, though his performance on the Apple TV+ comedy earned him a primetime Emmy, and he's also up for a SAG Award and a WGA Award along with his fellow cast members this year.

Prior to writing and acting for Ted Lasso, Goldstein broke on to the scene with a role in the Ricky Gervais-led comedy Derek and the British sitcom Drifters. As a writer, he previously co-created Soulmates, an AMC anthology series featuring Succession star Sarah Snook and Billions’ David Costabile, which earned a second season back in August. Goldstein is also working on a new Apple TV+ project Shrinking alongside fellow Ted Lasso alum Bill Lawrence and star Jason Segel. Outside the world of film, Goldstein hosts the Films to Be Buried With podcast featuring special guests discussing films that are personally important to them.

Following the announcement, Goldstein released a comedic statement celebrating the occasion:

Much like the character Joe Gillis in Sunset Blvd, I’ve always dreamed of having my own parking space at Warners, and it’s extraordinary to see that dream come true. I do, however, hope the comparison ends there and I don’t wind up dead in a pool having been shot by an insane older movie star. As long as that doesn’t happen, I’m very excited and extremely honored to be embarking on new and exciting adventures with the excellent brothers* at Warners. (*Not all the people that work there are related. Apparently.)

Goldstein is still working on Ted Lasso in preparation for its upcoming third season. Hannah Waddingham previously stated that filming is expected to start on February 14 - Valentine's Day.

