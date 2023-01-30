No true fan of AppleTV+'s multi-Emmy winning comedy Ted Lasso wants the show to come to an end, at least not so soon. Fans are loving it and even its stars are not quite ready to say goodbye to their characters just yet, but that big decision remains the responsibility of its star and actor, Jason Sudeikis. With Season 3 currently in production, fans are anxiously hoping that the show gets extended beyond the upcoming third season, which was originally planned to conclude the show. Star Brett Goldstein, who also serves as writer and executive producer, recently weighed in on this possibility.

In his latest appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Goldstein was thrown the inevitable question of when fans can expect the show to end. Unsurprisingly, the Emmy winner offered a cryptic response, joking around a little before revealing that the team might be sticking with the original plan. "We can't say anything and we can't say anything, partly because I'm not allowed to say anything, but also I get that everyone wants to know stuff but wouldn't it be better if you don't know anything?" Goldstein said. He further added, "There's so few surprises [anymore] and if you’re into it, how wonderful to discover it again in a new way. I don’t want to spoil anything."

Mid-last year in an interview with The Sunday Times, Goldstein joked about the show's ending saying that "Everyone dies." Now, in this latest interview, Goldstein repeated that same joke saying: "when the majority of the main cast die in this show, I think you figure, unless they’re going supernatural, this is the end. The finale, we’ll call the Red Wedding Match," referencing the gruesome Red Wedding episode from Game of Thrones. Should Ted Lasso fans really be looking out for an episode where everyone dies? That clearly seems a highly unlikely occurrence for a hilarious and heartwarming show such as this and the joke is most likely Goldstein's way of deflecting attention away from the show's end. Switching to a more serious note, the actor further added, "I love all of these characters and want it to end well, but Jason has a very clear vision and always has. No one is phoning it."

Brendan Hunt, Goldstein's co-star, and co-executive producer has been more forward with his response about the show's end. Speaking in an interview last year, the actor who plays Coach Beard clearly stated that there was a possibility that the show could run for longer than three seasons saying; "Yes. Another arc is possible after this, for sure." However, Apple is yet to release any statement regarding the show's future which keeps hope alive that we might be getting more of our favorite titular coach.

Apple has announced that Season 3 of Ted Lasso will premiere on its platform this coming spring, but is yet to set an exact date. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on AppleTV+.