Brett Goldstein has won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy for Ted Lasso. He was up against some steep competition, including his own Ted Lasso co-stars Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed, in addition to Barry's Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Tony Shalhoub, Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams, and Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang. This is Goldstein's second Emmy Award for Ted Lasso.

Goldstein won the award for his work as Roy Kent, everyone's foul-mouthed former-footballer with a heart of gold. Season 2 left things in a pretty rocky place for Roy Kent and Keeley's (Juno Temple) relationship, which was a center point for Roy's emotional arc and undoubtedly one of the reasons why he's the nominee that won for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy. In the span of two seasons, Roy has been through quite a bit of soul-searching as he found his calling within the sport he loves so much, but as a coach, rather than playing or commentating.

In addition to Goldstein, Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular Ted, along with Toheeb Jimon, Nick Mohammed, Brendan Hunt, Phil Dunster, Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernandez, Hannah Waddingham, James Lance, and Anthony Head. Ted Lasso is no stranger to critical acclaim and golden accolades, the feel-good Apple TV+ series scored twenty Emmy nominations for its first season, last year, the most Emmy nominations that any first year show has ever received, and it won seven.

Image via AppleTV+

With the upcoming third season of Ted Lasso set to be the last outing for the Diamond Dogs, Goldstein is eyeing a future with Marvel, after he was introduced as Hercules in the post-credits of Thor: Love and Thunder earlier this year. He also signed a multi-year deal with Warner Bros., which means more of his talented creations will be on our screen before we know it.