Have you ever wondered what Roy Kent and Keeley Jones would look like as Muppets? Well, Ted Lasso star and writer Brett Goldstein has your answer. As much as he’s known for his swearing — a trait that many have come to love in Roy himself — Goldstein is known as being a Muppet connoisseur, even interviewing Kermit, Miss Piggy, and Gonzo for the thirtieth anniversary of The Muppet Christmas Carol, so who better to decide which furry creatures would best portray the characters he’s created over three seasons on Apple TV+?

When speaking to Collider’s own Christina Radish for season three of Lasso, Goldstein revealed that he has the perfect pair of puppets in mind for a dream sequence, if the Jim Henson Company ever made a trip across the pond to Richmond. According to him, Roy would be, appropriately, played by none other than Oscar the Grouch — a Muppet he went face to face with when he appeared on an episode of Sesame Street earlier this year. As for Keeley, Goldstein would want Janice, the lead guitarist from The Muppet Show’s Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, who shares Keeley’s blonde hair and penchant for dramatics.

The question now remains: which Muppets would play the other Ted Lasso characters? Kermit and Miss Piggy certainly seem like they’d make a good Ted and Rebecca (though I’m not sure how good frogs look with mustaches), and Fozzie Bear’s penchant for puns would be a great fit for Coach Beard, though his occasionally surly nature might be more suited to someone like Sam the Eagle.

As for the very real Roy and Keeley, Goldstein also revealed some details about where the two are in season three, after the devastating breakup that happened at the end of season two. He says that Roy “f**king hates it” and that the “whole concept is heartbreaking,” which we’re very inclined to agree with. “Roy is a very private person,” he says, “And I think it comes from a place of, he doesn’t think he’s worthy of love. He doesn’t think he deserves happiness. He’s self-destructive and shut down. And to have that be a public thing is horrendous.”

Ted Lasso season three premieres on March 15 on Apple TV+. Check out the trailer below, and check back for more from our interview with Goldstein soon.