Build-A-Bear has unveiled a new line-up of plush toys that "smell like potential," as they now offer a unique and adorable range of products based on Apple TV+'s smash-hit series Ted Lasso. The series' titular character has been a symbol of goodwill and friendship thanks to star Jason Sudeikis' incredible performance, so it should come as no surprise that Lasso's adorable personality has been captured in cuddly-toy form. For fans who can't wait until the third season of Ted Lasso lands on Apple TV+, or for those who simply want more of Coach Lasso in their life, this new range from the Build-A-Bear workshop is the perfect solution.

The star of the Build-A-Bear Ted Lasso collection is of course the recreation of Coach Lasso himself, decked out in full team kit and even sporting his signature mustache. The Lasso bear comes offered with a variety of accessories, including aviator sunglasses, a Union Jack mug and even a 'biscuits-with-the-boss' wrist accessory. Build-A-Bear's official description of the Lasso bear bundle says: "If you believe in A.F.C. Richmond just as much as Ted Lasso does, then this sporty bear is the one for you. This one-of-a-kind bear resembles the ever-optimistic football coach dressed in his team gear with gold sunglasses and white shoes. Show everyone you're Team Lasso with our fun selection of Ted Lasso themed gifts!" Build-A-Bear even offers individual AFC Richmond accessories to help kit out any cuddly toy including a full Richmond Kit and Scarf, as well as offering their signature cuddly-companions Happy Hugs and Barkleigh in Richmond garb.

Ted Lasso has run for two seasons on Apple TV+ with a third on the way. It stars Sudeikis (who also helped develop the show) in the title role as an American football coach hired to take the reins of an English soccer team. The Emmy Award-winning show also stars Nick Mohammed, Hannah Waddingham, Anthony Head, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Sarah Niles. Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Bill Lawrence co-developed the series with Sudeikis, with Goldstein serving as a writer and co-executive producer on the series. In addition to its Emmy Award for Best Comedy series for Season 2, Ted Lasso has had awards recognition from the Peabody Awards, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards and the Critics' Choice Awards, making it one of the most successful television comedies around and a must-watch for fans.

Image via Build a Bear

Ted Lasso Season 3 will premiere this Spring, with Seasons 1 and 2 available to stream on Apple TV+. To explore the full range of Build-A-Bear's amazing collection of Ted Lasso products, click here.