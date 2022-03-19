Though the third season of Ted Lasso is still a while away, the AFC Richmond crew reunited recently for a good cause. In a short sketch in honor of Red Nose Day, an annual televised fundraising event in the UK, several of the cast members appear in character — all sporting the event's signature red nose — to encourage the audience to donate to the cause, while showing off the various talents they've chosen to display in order to incentivize viewers.

Coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudekis) kicks things off, telling the audience that everyone on the team is chipping in to support the fundraising effort in some form. Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), he says, is engaged in a full day of sponsored silence, though this turns out to be untrue when the silent and surly assistant coach points out that he just didn't have anything to say. Not to be deterred, he moves on to Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), who has been hula-hooping for nearly a full 24 hours for the cause and has only an hour left on the clock. What could possibly go wrong?

Also along for the sketch are several of the AFC Richmond players, including Sam (Toheeb Jimoh), Isaac (Kola Bokinni), and Dani (Cristo Fernández), who are performing what Ted refers to as "living art", bringing to life classic paintings such as "The Last Supper" and "Scream." Not to be outdone, Coach Lasso also gets involved by playing a game of "keep-up" — with some help from the team's kitman Will (Charlie Hiscock) dressed in a green bodysuit. When Will asks if he'll be edited out, Ted assures him it's possible with CGI, something Roy offers to help him with. Keen viewers will recognize this as a nod to the viral online conspiracy theory that Goldstein is not in fact a real man, but an entirely CGI creation, something the actor himself has poked a lot of fun at.

First launched in 1988, Red Nose Day is an annual television event benefiting Comic Relief, a UK-based organization that provides funding to local, community-based services, fundraising via the power of entertainment. Past sketches for the event have included a Spice Girls music video featuring Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French, and more recently a reunion-slash-sequel to the 2003 film Love Actually, which included much of the original cast in a "where are they now" sketch. In 2015, a US-based version of Red Nose Day was launched, benefiting children's charities both in the United States and abroad.

Check out the sketch here:

