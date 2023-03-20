Ted Lasso was at the White House today. If that's a joke, I love it. If not, can't wait to unpack that with you later. As it turns out, it wasn't a joke. The cast of Apple's Emmy-winning series Ted Lasso joined the White House daily briefing on Monday, with star Jason Sudeikis speaking to the press corps following a meeting with President Biden.

Sudeikis plays Lasso, an American football coach hired to run a soccer team in the United Kingdom despite his lack of experience in soccer, whose fish-out-of-water charm wins over the hearts and minds of AFC Richmond, a fictional English Premier League side, and helps inspire them to greater heights with his unorthodox methods. Sudeikis spoke warmly and eloquently of the subject at hand: asking for help whenever you need it to take care of your mental health.

"No matter who you are, no matter where you live, no matter who you voted for, we all — probably, I assume — we all know someone who has … struggled, that’s felt isolated, that’s felt anxious, that has felt alone,” Sudeikis said. “It’s actually one of the many things that, believe it or not, that we all have in common as human beings.”

Image via Apple TV+

This struggle is a key theme of Ted Lasso. Although it began as a lighthearted sitcom, it very cleverly developed into a dramedy as elements such as Ted's panic attacks and mental health struggles come to the forefront, and he slowly starts opening up about his experiences to his therapist, friends, team and family. He emphasized this by adding:

So, please, you know, we encourage everyone and it’s a big theme of the show is like to check in with you know, your neighbor, your co-worker, your friends, your family and ask how they’re doing and listen sincerely. And while it’s easier said than done, we also have to know that we shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help ourselves. And that does take a lot, especially when it’s something that has such a negative stigma to it, such as mental health, and it doesn’t need to be that way.

Sudeikis - who has also famously impersonated President Biden for Saturday Night Live was joined by castmates Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift, Toheeb Jimoh, Kola Bokinni, Cristo Fernandez, Billy Harris, and James Lance. Nick Mohammed, who plays the show's antagonist Nate Shelley, a former AFC Richmond coach, wasn't in attendance - presumably because he's an awful person who hurt Ted by leaving for West Ham United.

After wrapping up, Sudeikis took a question from the assorted journalists, calling Trent Crimm to step up. Crimm, of course, is a character from the show played by James Lance. In a statement for the event, Apple said, “Ted Lasso has inspired the world through its universal themes around optimism, kindness, and determination and the Lasso philosophy to ‘believe.’” Echoing the sentiments, President Biden’s official Twitter shared a photo of the show’s “Believe” poster hanging above the door of the Oval Office.

The third season of Ted Lasso is currently airing on Apple TV+.