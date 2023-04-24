Back in 2020, in the middle of the COVID-19 lockdown, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso gave everyone a story that felt like a warm, soothing hug right when everyone needed it most. It's not just a generic feel-good series: It actually makes sports a force for good.

With the show's third season currently underway, fans have been getting to see the characters' further development and interesting arcs. Whether it's a despicable villain like Anthony Head's Rupert, or the profoundly lovable protagonist, Jason Sudeikis's Ted Lasso himself, all of these characters are crucial to the series' ensemble working as well as it does.

10 Rupert Mannion

Image via Apple TV+

Much more focused on its feel-good nature and the intriguing conflicts of its heroes, Ted Lasso isn't the kind of show that requires much presence from its main antagonist. But when the iconic TV villain Rupert Mannion does show up, it's enough to get every viewer's blood boiling.

Rebecca's vindictive ex-husband and AFC Richmond's previous owner, Rupert uses his amicability and charisma to charm those around him and achieve his every ambition. He's an excellent character with an interesting personality and complex motivations, but it's impossible to not root against him whenever he's on screen.

9 Nathan Shelley

Image via Apple TV+

Many characters in Ted Lasso have changed considerably over the course of the show, but none have had an arc quite as pronounced and intricate as Nate, played by Nick Mohammed.

It's nothing short of heartbreaking watching Nathan go from the shy kit man that Ted motivates to come out of his shell and reach his full potential, to Ted's insecure and vengeful sworn enemy. Fans can only hope that Nate will see the light again at some point; but whatever the outcome, he'll remain one of the show's most fascinating characters.

8 Jamie Tartt

Image via Apple TV+

Phil Dunster delivers a fantastic performance as Jamie, one of the characters from the show with the biggest arc. In the beginning, he's vain and arrogant; but as the story goes on, he starts to grow both as a person and a player.

Watching Jamie's progression from a deeply unlikable jerk to a friendly, unbelievably talented guy is one of the most enjoyable parts of the show, and he's often one of the main fulcrums in Ted Lasso's most important episodes. His dynamic with the other main characters is super charming, and he's now a far cry from the man he was in season one.

7 Rebecca Welton

Image via Apple TV+

For the majority of season one, you could have made a case that Hannah Waddingham's Rebecca Welton was the show's antagonist, as she tried to get back at Rupert by driving his old team, Richmond, into the ground.

Soon enough, however, Rebecca comes clean to Ted and begins to turn things around. Though she sometimes relapses into allowing herself to be manipulated by her ex, she only keeps growing stronger and stronger. Funny, determined, and endlessly entertaining to watch, she's just what Richmond needs and deserves.

6 Coach Beard

Image via Apple TV+

Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Ted's assistant coach, has been around since the 2013 series of commercials that gave inception to the story. It's only fitting, since he has been Lasso's ever-loyal sidekick and best friend since day one.

Exactly what makes Beard tick is a mystery, and fans wouldn't have it any other way. Stoic and reserved but also quirky and delightfully mistifying, Beard is easily one of the funniest characters of the show and an underrated essential part of what makes Ted Lasso one of the best comedy series of the 21st century.

5 Keeley Jones

Image via Apple TV+

Warm, extroverted, and admirably well-put-together, Keeley Jones (played by the charming Juno Temple) is one of the most important foundations of Ted Lasso.

Energetic and successful, Keeley's adaptable personality allows her to be part of multiple of the show's best duos. She's a great source of laughs, a deeply endearing character, and she has one of the best arcs of the whole show. Whether by herself or with another colorful character, she's always an absolute delight.

4 Sam Obisanya

Image via Apple TV+

Not all of the team members of AFC Richmond get the privilege of being among the main ensemble, but Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) is more than worthy of the honor.

Sam is a crucial part of the Richmond team. He's not just an outstanding midfielder, but also one of the most kindhearted, loyal, and lovable characters of the show. Whenever things get bleak in the story, cutting to Sam being his usual virtuous self is enough to get viewers' spirits back up.

3 Leslie Higgins

Image via Apple TV+

He may not typically get the biggest development or the grandest dramatic scenes, but Jeremy Swift's humble, upbeat Leslie Higgins is always a sight for sore eyes.

Higgins can fill any position that the team (or the show) needs him to fill. He's often the mentor of the youngsters, the moral compass of those around him, and the approachable friend of anyone who needs one. He can always get the job done, and he'll always do it with a charming smile.

2 Roy Kent

Since the start of season one, when fans were introduced to the grumpy and terrifyingly unapproachable Roy Kent (played by Brett Goldstein, who's also one of the show's main writers), he became an instant favorite. Two seasons later, he's still one of the best characters in Ted Lasso.

Roy is far and away one of the show's funniest, most endearing, and most complex characters. His impassive and hotheaded personality make him a uniquely funny member of the ensemble, but at his core, Roy is one of the most loyal, supportive, and honest members of the Richmond team. He may absolutely hate showing it, but he's a grouch with a heart of gold.

1 Ted Lasso

Image via AppleTV+

Ted Lasso wouldn't be the exquisitely endearing and heartwarming show that it is if the eponymous protagonist, an American football coach brought over to the UK to coach a professional soccer team, were any less charming than he is. And, thankfully, he's one of the most likable characters and most inspirational coaches in the history of television.

Whenever Ted smiles or tells a joke, it's like a warm hug for the soul. Whenever he cries or suffers, it's like a deep punch in the gut. Infinately kind, inspirational, and loyal, he always makes it a treat to watch him help everyone around him grow. As if that weren't enough, he's deeply complex and not without certain flaws that always make him interesting and leave room for a profound character arc. He's easily the most likable character in the show, and it's not even close.

