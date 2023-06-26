Ted Lasso has received yet more praise, this time for the sensitive and touching nature of the storyline involving a closeted gay player and the story of his coming out to his teammates. In the third episode of the final season, a revelation unfolded regarding Colin Hughes (Billy Harris), a prominent player on the team. It was disclosed that Colin was involved in a relationship with a man, yet he kept his sexuality concealed from his teammates, coaches, and the public.

Throughout the season, Colin embarked on a courageous path towards self-acceptance, aided by journalist Trent Crimm (James Lance), who coincidentally shared the same sexual orientation. With their combined efforts, Colin mustered the courage to confide in his teammates, ultimately culminating in a poignant moment when he kissed his boyfriend in front of a capacity crowd at Richmond's home stadium, following the team's last game.

The sensitive and compassionate manner in which the creators of Ted Lasso tackled this challenging storyline did not go unnoticed. Fans flocked to social media platforms to express their admiration for those involved in bringing this heartfelt narrative to life, which aligns with the show's overall popularity on Apple TV+. And now, two prominent LGBTQ commentators have lauded the individuals responsible for Colin's journey, recognizing their portrayal of a significant and complex subject matter in an "advanced" and "profound" manner that reached millions of viewers across the globe.

Representation Matters

In an exclusive discussion on a special Pride episode of The Footballco Business Podcast, Erin Williams, Sport Programme Manager at the LGBTQ charity Stonewall, and Jack King, a film and TV writer, spoke with host Jon Holmes and expressed their immense satisfaction with the progression of the narrative in terms of how the media approaches coverage of sexuality and gender in football.

"I think it was a lot more advanced than what we've seen in a lot of other shows," said Williams. "I was excited. I love it when I get to see queer things on sports programs, on anything. It's still at that point of representation is still important. I had so many people texting me, like 'Have you seen it? Have you seen it?' And I was actually really pleasantly surprised when I saw how Trent Crimm as the journalist handled it." Williams continued, saying:

"And I could kind of see his own storyline carry on from season one, where he was this quiet English football journalist to a new guy in Ted Lasso, but not mean, just doing his job but being able to turn on those areas of editing and empathy. And, you know, I've definitely been there as a person in my thirties who's been out for a very long time, working with young people, coaching them, seeing them and seeing them mirror my journey and just be like, right, this is the moment to be that person I wish I had. And I think Trent does that. I would have loved to see more. I want a spin-off. I want the rest of the series to just be about Colin and Trent and their journey."

King, a renowned writer contributing to publications such as GQ, Vulture, and previously Collider, voiced his appreciation, stating, "I found it refreshing that Trent's character didn't conform to the stereotypical portrayal of journalists, where they prioritize sensational scoops at the expense of ethics.

"And then of course we find out why is because he's also gay. I think the forthrightness and the honesty of the conversation they [Colin and Trent] share is really, really impactful and sweet," said King. "I'm not going to use a superlative like revolutionary or something like that but it was significant to see that kind of story unfolding. It was obviously incredibly timely and reflective of the conversations that we're having and have had today. It was really refreshing to see."

The representation of gay football players is a complex topic with various factors contributing to the lack of visibility. It is important to note that sexual orientation is a deeply personal aspect of one's identity, and individuals may choose to disclose or not disclose their sexual orientation for various reasons. Sports environments, including football, have often been perceived as hyper-masculine spaces, which can create an atmosphere that is challenging for individuals who identify as LGBTQ+. Fear of discrimination, prejudice, and potential negative consequences can lead to reluctance to openly discuss one's sexual orientation.

Moreover, societal attitudes and stereotypes about masculinity and homosexuality have played a role in perpetuating stigma and discrimination against gay athletes. These attitudes can create additional barriers for gay individuals considering a career in professional football, making it more difficult for them to be open about their sexual orientation.

The hope is that shows like Ted Lasso making strides to have increased visibility of LGBTQ+ athletes — even if only via fictional scenarios — may help increase not just awareness, but acceptance, going forward.

You can watch Ted Lasso in its entirety now on Apple TV+ and you can check out the conversation between Holmes, Williams, and King below.