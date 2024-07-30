The Big Picture Ted Lasso Blu-ray and DVD box sets are now available, including all three seasons of the critically acclaimed series.

If you’ve been hoping for a physical version of Jason Sudeikis' highly successful series Ted Lasso, then your wish has come true at last. All seasons of Ted Lasso are now available on Blu-ray and DVD, which comes over a year after the conclusion of Season 3. While it remains unclear whether the last season will be the show’s final, fans will still get every released episode so far as they have been assembled together in one handy boxset named Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way.

Starring Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, and Juno Temple, all of whose performances blew fans and critics away, Ted Lasso has received critical praise and a couple of much-deserved awards since its debut, including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and an SAG Award. The series’ first season, comprising ten episodes, premiered on Apple TV+ in August 2020, while Season 2 aired in July 2021, with 12 episodes. The third, and for now final, season premiered on March 15, 2023.

Featuring a BELIEVE poster inspired by the titular character’s mantra for AFC Richmond, Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way is now available in the U.S. You can order the collection on Amazon for $84.99. Similarly, the DVD box set is available for $74.99. These sets may also be available at local retailers like Walmart and Target.

Will 'Ted Lasso' Return For One More Run?

Although Ted Lasso co-creator Sudeikis plans not to move forward with the series anytime soon after Season 3, which seemed to be a satisfying ending for Ted, series director Declan Lowney hinted at the possibility of a renewal a few years from now. "Everybody knew it was the end, but it’s also the end for now. It’s going to be two or three years before anything happens, if anything happens, so let’s try and tie up all these stories properly," Lowney mentioned last year.

"I’m trying to remember how the script was delivered, because I’ve a feeling I might have gotten a big chunk of it, and then there’d be more coming, but I didn’t know how much more yet. I was like, 'There’s a lot of tying up to do!' And then Jason gave me the remaining pages, and it was like, 'Ah! That’s what he’s doing here.'"

All seasons of Ted Lasso are streaming on Apple TV+ while the Blu-ray and DVD sets are out today!

