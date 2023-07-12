Ted Lasso may have wrapped up its final season on Apple TV+ but it still has some postseason fixtures to fulfill - and that's in the shape and form of the Primetime Emmy Awards, after the series received 21 nominations for the showcase event.

The final season brought the best out of the actors, and that was reflected in the nods for Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple all picking up nominations alongside Becky Ann Baker, Sarah Niles, Harriet Walter and Sam Richardson scoring nods for their guest appearances as Ted's mom Dottie, Ted's therapist Dr. Sharon, Rebecca's mother Deborah, and the nefarious Edwin Akufo, respectively. The show also scored a third consecutive shout for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Ted Lasso has already won a total of eight Primetime Emmy Awards and is going for a perfect three-for-three record in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. Sudeikis and Goldstein are also looking to make it a hat-trick each, in the Outstanding Lead Actor and Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series categories.

The series came to a conclusion in late May, with a bittersweet finale that saw AFC Richmond pipped to the English Premier League championship title on the final day by the financial juggernaut of Manchester City, with Ted resigning from his position to return home to his family, having struggling with crippling anxiety and panic attacks the longer he had been away from America.

The finale also nodded at a number of potential routes upon which the writers could follow to take the story further — Brett Goldstein's Roy Kent is now the manager of the team, while Juno Temple's Keeley Jones presents a plan for AFC Richmond's first women's team to Hannah Waddingham's Rebecca, who has truly embraced AFC Richmond after her initial misgivings.

Sudeikis himself has also commented on the prospect of the Lasso-verse expanding beyond his departure from the series, as he explained last month:

"Whether it's [a book], whether it's doing podcasts about the episodes to offer those audio commentaries ... Just to talk through things and the themes. And also it would explain the show in a much more cerebral way than I ever would have been able to explain it to anybody. Yeah, there's opportunities, I think, for spinoffs."

Ted Lasso is currently streaming in its entirety on Apple TV+.