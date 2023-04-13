The future of Ted Lasso remains unclear. There have been comments made by the cast that suggest this third season could be the end. Jason Sudeikis even suggested that the plan of this series from the beginning was a three-chapter arc. Yet, there has been no announcement from Apple TV+ regarding whether this is the final season or not for Ted Lasso. All of that said, if this is really it, then Episode 5, “Signs," may have just told us what an ending to this Emmy-winning series will look like.

The fifth episode shows Richmond AFC continuing its downward slide in the standings. This comes on the heels of the faceoff against Nate (Nick Mohammed) in which West Ham had no issue in picking up the win. Now, Ted Lasso and the rest of his team are facing tough times. We’ve seen many examples of these lovable characters overcoming adversity, so this appears to be just another obstacle they'll have to fight through together — perhaps without Zava (Maximilian Osinski) after his sudden departure. But what if there isn't a turnaround? A conversation between Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and Higgins (Jeremy Swift) and a later scene featuring Ted may have given us insight on what the future holds for this series.

RELATED: 'Ted Lasso' Season 3: This Is the Pair We’re Rooting For the Most

Could Ted Lasso Be Fired?

Image via Apple TV+

Remember back in Season 1 where it seemed like Ted’s time in Richmond may be short-lived? Rebecca was eager to prove to her ex-husband, Rupert (Anthony Head), that she could succeed without him. So she didn't have the patience for the failures of Richmond as Ted adjusted to the new sport. Ted was able to work his way out of that but what if he's not lucky enough to do so again? What if this losing streak gets so bad that Richmond faces relegation for the second time in three years?

The conversation that we see between a reluctant Higgins and Rebecca gives us our first hint that Ted’s time with Richmond could be ending. Begrudgingly, Higgins expresses to his boss that things are getting bleak: “The club is going in the wrong direction and I fear it has little to do with the quality of the players.” Higgins stumbles through his words before getting his point across. If they lose to Manchester City, they may need to consider changing managers. Rebecca clearly has not thought about that idea, quickly changing the subject, but we know how desperate she is to knock Rupert down a peg so there has to be a breaking point for her. What transpires at the end of this episode is a miserable 4-0 loss to Man City, making us wonder if what Higgins suggested earlier comes into focus?

Ted May Also Walk Away on His Own Terms

Image via AppleTV+

The team is down bad. There's no denying Richmond has fallen despite a strong start and without Zava, things are really pointing downwards for the club. All of that aside, we know this show is much more than a series about what goes down on the pitch. The real-life obstacles are prevalent for all of these characters, Ted included. We find out in this episode that his son, Henry, is having issues back home. He gets in trouble for bullying a student, though at first it's believed he was the one being picked on. When Ted finds out about his son acting out, nothing is said, but it's clear from his facial expression that he’s concerned.

On game day, Beard (Brendan Hunt) asks Ted if he's reached Henry yet, but he can't get a hold of him. Beard reminds him that Henry will be fine: “He’s a good kid because you're his dad.” It's this remark that's meant to lift Ted up that may actually have struck like a dagger. None of this is said, but Ted is clearly feeling that the distance between him and his son is impacting his ability to be a good parent. He even jokes about the need for just one time zone to express this.

After the loss, Ted is seen staring at the Pyramid of Success sign in his office when a panic attack begins to come on. It's only quelled when Henry finally calls him back, and the two discuss everything that happened with Henry admitting that he messed up. It's a quick conversation as usual, as Ted sets up a video game time with his son for later on before giving a speech to the club. Did Ted’s episode arise from the team’s losing streak extending or was it because he's questioning how successful he's been as a father to Henry? There's nothing that goes unnoticed with this writing team which is why that Pyramid of Success sign is the perfect ambiguous imagery to focus on.

The Ending Appears to Be Near for Ted

Image via AppleTV+

It's no coincidence that this episode, which is aptly named “Signs,” would be filled with foreshadowing. If we read the signs — and not the “Believe” sign in the locker room that the episode is referencing — it's clear Ted’s future is becoming hazy. There are two ways this will go down, and the only way he may be able to buy another year with the club is if the team can turn this thing around quickly. Even then, and let's say we do get a comeback before this season ends, there's the fact that Ted’s growing more concerned about Henry. We know that this is a character whose sole purpose is to inspire others and get the best out of everyone around him. From where things are now, Ted’s reach may be overextended.

There have been enough clues by now for us to realize that Ted wants to be there for his son. Whenever his ex-wife brings up her new boyfriend Jake hanging with Henry, it's a punch in the gut. When she mentions Jake taking Henry to the park in this episode, Ted’s reaction tells us everything we need to know. He pauses before continuing on, indicating he's still uncomfortable knowing someone else is filling his position. Win or lose for Richmond, what ultimately will be the deciding factor for Ted’s future will be his relationship with his son. If the void of his absence continues to grow, Ted may have no other choice but to walk away from Richmond after three seasons and return to the states. It would all but mark the end of Ted Lasso, a thought none of us want to have, but if we know anything about Ted, it's a decision that would 100% be true to this character.

New episodes of Ted Lasso air every Wednesday on Apple TV+.