In anticipation of the release of FIFA 23 on September 30, EA Sports FIFA has announced that Ted Lasso and the AFC Richmond Greyhounds will be available as playable characters in the new game. This means that you will be able to select Jason Sudeikis’s beloved character Lasso as your playable manager in Career Mode, or you can manage AFC Richmond by placing them into the Premier League or any other playable Career Mode league. The characters Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya, and Dani Rojas will be featured as well.

The official Ted Lasso Twitter account has shared an image of Sudeikis being digitally scanned for the game, accompanied by the caption, “Look out, Mario! You’re not the only pixelated man with a mustache who never knows where the tube is taking him.” Sudeikis also addressed the decision to include his character into the video game, saying, “I am truly fortunate, and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them. As long-time fans of EA SPORTS FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas.”

Phil Dunster, who plays star striker Jamie Tartt, is especially excited about the crossover. In an interview with ESPN, Dunster revealed that he has been a long-time player of FIFA and that it has had a major impact on his life.

“[Playing FIFA is] genuinely the closest thing I’ve had to addiction. Normally, I would play career mode with AFC Wimbledon because that’s my team. Then you make your way up to the top and it’s great to see Messi playing at Plough Lane...Expectations were very different from what the show turned out to be. It was mostly about the fact that I could pretend to be a professional footballer. I could tell everyone that I was being paid to play football now.”

Ted Lasso is developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, and follows Lasso’s attempt to redeem a poorly managed English soccer league with his optimistic and unpretentious demeanor. There are currently 2 seasons available for streaming, with a season 3 that is currently in the works, with no premiere date yet announced.

FIFA 23 launches worldwide on September 30, and is available for pre-order. Check out the Lasso announcement video below: