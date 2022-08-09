Before we say goodbye to Jason Sudeikis and company in Season 3, the ever-wholesome Ted Lasso is getting an adorable new collectible toy set courtesy of Fisher-Price. The toy company unveiled that the crew of AFC Richmond, including Ted, Coach Beard, Keeley Jones, and more are the latest additions to the Little People Collector toy line.

Included in the collector set are six mini figurines of the main folks behind the struggling soccer club of the show. Front and center are Ted, complete with his signature outfit and fantastic mustache, and the tracksuit-wearing Coach Beard who has his clipboard at the ready with a play drawn up. To their sides are Roy Kent, whose normal stern nature looks incredibly adorable painted on a small figurine, and team owner Rebecca Welton, depicted here with her favorite biscuits in hand. Rounding out the bunch is the smiling star Sam Obisanya and PR consultant Keeley Jones, the latter of which comes with a picture of a lion and a panda on her phone, seemingly to ask anyone she comes across what they'd rather be.

It's not just the figurines that make this set worthwhile though. The box they come in is a miniature recreation of the AFC Richmond locker room filled with references to the show, including, of course, Ted's "Believe" sign. On the back, the miniature crew are shown all gathered in Ted's office which is packed with little easter eggs strewn about Ted's desk and adorning the walls (barbecue sauce definitely included). In total, the set is a reasonable $29.99, making it an affordable gift for fans of all ages.

Fisher-Price has been dipping into the pop culture market more recently with their Little People collection. While the Ted Lasso set is just the latest example of the move, they've also created sets in the past for shows like The Office and Golden Girls as well as music artists including Run DMC, The Rolling Stones, and Elvis Presley.

Ted Lasso is likely nearing the end of its time in the spotlight as filming on Season 3 is nearing completion, but it's been a wonderfully uplifting ride for fans of the series to this point. Starring Sudeikis as the lovable, optimistic American football head coach Ted who gets roped into the world of Premier League soccer, the show has captured a massive following and some serious hardware throughout its run on Apple TV+. This year, the series matched its twenty Emmy nominations from its first season with another twenty including nods for Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Sarah Niles, and Toheeb Jimoh.

There's no word yet on when Ted Lasso Season 3 could air. For now, check out this adorable Little People set at Mattel's website.