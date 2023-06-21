Ted Lasso may have ended Season 3 with Ted going back to America and the rest of the team living their lives back with AFC Richmond but that doesn't mean our love for the show has come to an end. Now, you can bring home the magic of the hit Apple TV+ series home with brand new Funkos to celebrate your favorite characters! Whether it is Jason Sudeikis' take on Ted or if you're a big fan of Toheeb Jimoh's Sam, this new collection of Funkos are perfect for the Ted Lasso super fan in all of us.

All the new figures include four new Ted figures, a Coach Beard (played by Brendan Hunt in the show), two new Roy Kents (played by Brett Goldstein), a Jamie Tartt figure (played by Phil Dunster), a Sam Obisanya figure, and a Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and Keeley (Juno Temple) figure.

The figures are all geared towards our love for the series, like one with Ted and the Believe sign. "Show your spirit for AFC Richmond and add this exclusive Pop! Ted Lasso with “Believe” sign to your Ted Lasso team! This optimistic coach is ready to hype your team up before the next match! Set the stage and unite all your favorite Ted Lasso characters for a home-team advantage. Vinyl figure is approximately 4-inches tall."

The Beauty of Ted Lasso

A series like Ted Lasso has brought joy to fans and while Season 3 was less of a critical success than the previous two seasons, it is still a show that fans turned to for guidance and happiness in the sea of bad things. Starting in the midst of the 2020 pandemic, the show was truly and honestly a bright spot for so many. Getting a Ted Lasso Funko Pop that is holding the now synonymous "Believe" sign just feels like the perfect gift for every Ted Lasso fan. Whether that is you or someone you know, it doesn't matter. Ted would want you to be happy and get them.

Each figure had a little nod to the character that it is based on, with Keeley Jones and her high ponytail or Rebecca's pose. They're perfect examples of why we love these characters and they're just adorable to see. Plus now Sam Obisanya is a Funko and that feels like something that everyone should have in their life. Some are already available for pre-order and make sure to get yours today! Check out more images below: