The Big Picture One of the most compelling storyline in Ted Lasso revolves around the complex relationships between Jamie, Roy, and Keeley, as they navigate conflicts and personal growth.

Jamie and Roy initially clash due to their contrasting attitudes, but they eventually develop a bond and support each other in their journey towards self-improvement.

While some fans suggested a polyamorous relationship between the three characters, the actor believes that the right call was made, as they found peace and friendship in their relationship despite the circumstances.

Although primarily a workplace series around an English football team, the most compelling arcs of Apple TV+'s award-winning Ted Lasso was an off-the-field one, surrounding the complex relationships between Phil Dunster's Jamie Tartt, Brett Goldstein's Roy Kent and Juno Temple's Keeley Jones. Jamie and Roy were at each other's throats from the start, as Roy's old-school mentality clashed with Jamie's "too big for his boots" attitude on the field.

At the same time, Jamie and Keeley were in a toxic relationship and, once the inevitable break-up occurred, Keeley found herself in the unlikely arms of Roy, with their clash of styles somehow working well together. Away from this, Jamie underwent his own period of growth and maturity, bonding with Roy over his desire to improve mentally, while repairing his relationship with Keeley. And while Roy and Keeley's romance may have ended, they parted on good terms, with the three ending the series as close to platonic soulmates as you could probably get.

Since the series concluded, many fans have expressed their belief that the three companions should have engaged in a spot of polyamory. While Dunster wasn't opposed to the idea, or even of Jamie and Roy finally turning from enemies to lovers, he told Collider's Christina Radish that he feels the right call was made in the end as all three had found peace in their relationship, sharing a healthy love for each other, no matter the circumstances behind it.

I was like, “Maybe Jamie and Roy should just get together.” I don’t know. I think that’s what we all wanted to see. You’re right, most importantly, they were still friends. There’s that lovely scene with the three of them in episode 11, after the game against Man City, where it’s just peaceful and friendship and three people wanting the best for each other.

Jamie Tartt Will Always Have Love and Respect for Keeley Jones

Dunster had previously told Collider, prior to the release of Season 3, that Jamie felt nothing but deep love for Keeley, and that he has "this element of appreciation for her that transcends anything physical. I think there will always be that. There’s no full stop on it, and Jamie knows that. He is still who he is."

Ted Lasso wrapped up its final season by securing 21 Emmy nominations for the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards — including one for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Dunster. To experience the show in all its glory for yourself, head to Apple TV+ where the series is streaming in its entirety.

Ted Lasso American college football coach Ted Lasso heads to London to manage AFC Richmond, a struggling English Premier League soccer team. Release Date August 14, 2020 Creator Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence Cast Jason Sudeikis , Juno Temple , Brett Goldstein , Jeremy Swift , Hannah Waddingham Main Genre Comedy

