Jason Sudeikis has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in Comedy Series in Ted Lasso. He was up against a lot of competition, including Donald Glover for Atlanta, Bill Hader for Barry, Nicholas Hoult for The Great, and Steve Martin and Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building.

While all of tonight's nominees put there everything into their roles this year, Sudeikis left an impression on Emmy voters for his work as the titular Ted Lasso in the incredible Apple TV+ series. In Season 2, Ted's anxiety and traumatic experiences came to the forefront of the story as he had to really face and process everything that has happened in his life. From his divorce, which really kick-started the series, to the anxiety attacks and confronting his father's suicide as a child—Sudeikis had a lot to work with in bringing this character to life.

Sudeikis is the second Ted Lasso star to win this evening, with Brett Goldstein bringing home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. The series is no stranger to critical acclaim and golden accolades, with Season 1 of Ted Lasso scoring twenty Emmy nominations and seven wins last year, which was the most Emmy nominations that any first year show has ever received.

RELATED: 'Ted Lasso's Sarah Niles Talks Her Emmy Nomination, Working With Jason Sudeikis, and 'The Sandman'

In addition to Sudeikis and Goldstein, Ted Lasso stars Juno Temple, Toheeb Jimon, Nick Mohammed, Brendan Hunt, Phil Dunster, Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernandez, Hannah Waddingham, James Lance, and Anthony Head.

For more 2022 Emmys news: