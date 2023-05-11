Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of Ted Lasso.Although it's unclear, even as of the writing of this article, whether the newest season of Ted Lasso will wrap up the entire series, the plot says otherwise. Each episode of Season 3 has introduced new story arcs without the proper time for exploration. At the start of the season, side characters suddenly came to the forefront with their own opportunities for character development. While these storylines have been heartwarming and refreshing (like the LGBTQ+ plot), this does not lead to a satisfying conclusion for the series as a whole.

Related: Does 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Have Too Many Storylines?

If This Is the End, AFC Richmond Has Too Many Losses This Late in the Season

Image via Apple TV+

So far, Season 3 has released nine out of its 12 episodes, and it still feels like the beginning of the season. Until Episode 7, the fate of AFC Richmond still seemed bleak with a continuous losing streak. The goal of the final season seems to be leading up to the eventual battle and win against West Ham while bringing the Wonder Kid, Nate (Nick Mohammed), back to the team in the process — but this has not been the main focus because a lot of character development, and in turn team development, is being rushed. A lot of conflicts are cropping up for a lot of characters with either a weak resolution or no resolution at all.

Sam Obisanya, played by Toheeb Jimoh, has been a bit neglected this season. Only one episode is dedicated to the conflict that arose when he blasted a political figure’s immigration policy on Twitter. Following this, his restaurant is vandalized leaving him heartbroken. In the end, the team comes together to replenish his livelihood, but this plot line is essentially unresolved. Not only does this conflict never come up again, but neither does his relationship with Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) aside from a few awkward glances.

Romantic Storylines Are Being Rushed, Too

Image via AppleTV+

Rebecca’s romances have been a big part of Ted Lasso for its entire run, so the abrupt end to her relationship with Sam with no other conversations is doing a disservice to both her and Sam’s character. Instead, Rebecca is given a barely coherent psychic reading that fans have been following which could presumably lead her to a better romance. This plot point has gotten quite a bit more attention than others, including the eventual final fight between West Ham and AFC Richmond, but even this arc shows no signs of wrapping up.

The obvious love interest for Rebecca is Ted Lasso himself because it has been foreshadowed, and he also fits the description of her psychic’s vague reading. They have barely had any time together all season long, though, and the one opportunity to bond instead led Rebecca to spend a night with a stranger. If Ted and Rebecca do become an item, fans deserve to see their relationship in full bloom and witness how they work together as a couple in their personal and professional lives. Instead, Rebecca is still keeping her options, and Ted is still holding out hope that his ex-wife will come back instead of trying to move on. Ted’s reluctance to move on is a realistic representation, but this advances the argument further that another season would do some good to give him more time to comfortably re-enter the dating scene.

Romance often needs the slow-burn approach that the series has only been giving to the improvement of AFC Richmond's performance. Even three seasons in, the team still struggles to perform past mediocrity, with the only improvement being their enhanced connection to each other. The entire series as a whole highlights the team becoming like family, so in trying to give story arcs to as many people as possible, it has only made its final season feel rushed. Yes, the familial connection is important, but so is crafting a conclusion fit for such a great show. In order to make the end of Ted Lasso's journey all the more rewarding, both in terms of the storylines that have been established and the show itself, another season is all but necessary at this point.

New episodes of Ted Lasso Season 3 premiere every Wednesday on Apple TV+.