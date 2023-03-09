Ted Lasso is one of those shows that came out of nowhere and delighted fans in a way they needed at a time they needed it most. The Apple TV+ original, which has won numerous Emmy Awards to date for its first two seasons, is finally returning for a third season. The show is hilariously goofy but also slyly works in themes of toxic masculinity and expressing emotions in a way that comes across as relatable rather than preachy.

This is precisely why fans love the show so much: it’s funny and engaging with serious themes beneath the surface that tear away expectations: it’s not just a sports drama. Thus far, several episodes have proved pivotal to the story and its themes and will contribute to more episodes down the line.

1 “Pilot” — Season 1, Episode 1

As with any show, the pilot episode sets the tone for the whole series, which ranks among the best comedy TV shows of the 21st century on IMDb. Fans are introduced to the title character, Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), a seemingly joyful football coach with a heart of gold and a catchy celebratory dance. They’re also introduced to the seemingly evil and angry Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), who will likely be his worst enemy.

It’s in the first episode, however, that fans see the first glimpses that Ted might not be the beacon of positivity he comes across as being all the time. He’s hiding pain beneath the surface. This is evidenced in his call home to his wife, which shows tension in his marriage.

2 “Tan Lines” — Season 1, Episode 5

The fifth episode of the first season further solidifies that Ted uses his upbeat attitude to mask his sadness. Things have not improved with his wife, and they have decided to end things. It’s also the first time Ted shows how he channels his feelings into work, benching Jamie to prove to the team that they are good enough to do it on their own as well.

The budding friendship between Rebecca and Keeley (Juno Temple) is a refreshing take on a storyline that many fans thought might end up stereotypically with two beautiful and powerful women at one another’s throats. Instead, they grow to love one another, indicating that the show will be unlike what people might have envisioned.

3 “Make Rebecca Great Again” — Season 1, Episode 7

Fans who went back to watch the first two seasons will see little bits of evidence that the anger and resentment were slowly brewing in Nate (Nick Mohammed). The first indication is in this episode when Nate is finally asked to share ideas about the game and plays. He does so, and the team ends up winning.

It’s also the first time fans see Ted break his overly happy character to someone else and snaps at Nate. Most importantly, this is the first episode where Ted has a panic attack, and fans see how much pain he is in and a much softer, more caring side of Rebecca. She is slowly starting to regret her decision to use him.

4 “The Diamond Dogs” — Season 1, Episode 8

Finally, fans see a softer side of Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), who has feelings for Keeley but isn’t quite sure how to act on them. This is also the episode where Ted shows his true character and support for Rebecca by challenging her ex, Rupert (Anthony Head), to a game of darts. It features one of the most memorable scenes and speeches of the must-watch Apple TV+ show.

There’s also a change in Rebecca when she realizes how much she hurts others on her side and that her anger towards her ex is turning her into the type of person she does not want to be.

5 “All Apologies” — Season 1, Episode 8

After denying reality for so long, Roy finally decides to retire and accept Ted’s offer to work with the team to help coach. It’s Keeley who assures Roy that there’s more to him than just being a football player. It’s something the man needed to hear for a long time, and he finally heard from someone who genuinely cared. But most importantly, he also finally listened.

It's in this episode as well that Rebecca finally admits what she had been up to and begs for Ted’s forgiveness for her antics in trying to sabotage the team and using him in the process.

6 “The Hope That Kills You” — Season 1, Episode 10

In the first season finale, Ted’s clever and thoughtful ways are on full display when he gifts Jamie (Phil Dunster) with a toy soldier to look after him behind the scenes, despite Jamie having left to play for a rival team. It’s a sentimental gift that clearly impacts Jamie, who has a fractured relationship with his father. He also realizes Ted encouraged him to be a better team player.

With Ted and Rebecca now on the same page, she truly wants the team to win. But more so, she is confident Ted can help them do it and begs him to stay.

7 “Do the Right-est Thing” — Season 2, Episode 3

With Jamie now returned to the team, fans see a more vulnerable side when he apologizes to his teammates for his bullying behavior and promises to do better. It’s a pivotal character redemption moment, even if Jamie’s apologies are initially met on deaf ears.

Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) also gets his moment to shine in a morally charged storyline about being invited to become a spokesperson for Dubai Air. When Sam discovers that the company’s corporate owner, however, is an oil company that has been polluting his home country of Nigeria, he puts his nation's needs first and calls the company out during a press conference. This episode has a deeper message about not selling oneself out for greed and the importance of courage and honor.

8 “The Signal” — Season 2, Episode 6

This is the second time Nate is forced to step up when Ted has another panic attack, this time on the field during the game. The scene is one of many that portrays mental health with accuracy on Ted Lasso. Once again, it’s clear Nate feels resentment towards the coach when he does the work yet never gets any of the credit.

In this episode, Rebecca discovers the identity of the young man she has matched up with on Bantr. The much younger Sam seems pleased with the reveal. While the two are reluctant to pursue anything, given their business relationship and drastic age difference, it’s clear there’s a budding attraction, both physically and emotionally.

9 “Man City” — Season 2, Episode 8

Fans finally see the true Jamie when, after being berated by his father, he breaks down crying in the arms of Roy, who has surprisingly also become more in tune with his emotions. It’s one of the most heartwarming episodes of Ted Lasso.

It’s this moment and intense display of emotion that prompts Ted to call his therapist Sharon (Sarah Niles) and reveal a massive secret: his father died by suicide when Ted was just a teenager. It’s a major breakthrough for the character.

10 “Inverting the Pyramid of Success” — Season 2, Episode 12

Not surprisingly, the Season 2 finale is one of the most pivotal to date. It’s the episode where Keeley makes a big move for herself and her career, and Sam decides to stay with the team.

But the biggest news is Nate’s defection to West Ham, betraying Ted and AFC Richmond, and working with the worst possible enemy: Rebecca’s ex, Rupert. It sets the stage for an ultimate battle to come between Ted and his once protégé but will likely light a fire under the team to work harder and better to finally inch out a big win.

