Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of Ted Lasso.Unfortunately, Ted Lasso has ended, but while there is no official announcement, a continuation doesn't seem to be off the table. The popular show told a unique story of positivity and forgiveness, making it an instant favorite of many. Yet it missed a golden opportunity by never including a musical episode. The trend of taking a regular show and shaking things up with an episode full of songs has gotten more popular. A true musical episode would need several songs placed throughout the story, not simply a karaoke scene but an honest-to-god musical with dance breaks and everything. Though occasionally there is an in-universe reason for the change, more often, it's an unexplained and a little surreal break from the norm.

Going full Broadway may not seem like the best fit for a show about sports, but in reality, it would line up well with the positive and feel-good nature of Ted Lasso. Many musicals are made to be light and happy, like Ted (Jason Sudeikis) himself. No, it wouldn't fit the tone of the show per se, but a one-off surreal experience isn't out of the question for Ted Lasso. And with so many characters who can sing, why pass up the opportunity to break the routine?

The Team Performance in the 'Ted Lasso' Finale

In the Season 3 finale, the team says goodbye to Ted and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) by performing "So Long, Farewell" from The Sound of Music. They have simple choreography, but all manage to stay together, which is pretty impressive. A few have solos, including Dani Rojas, or more accurately, actor Cristo Fernández, hitting the high note at the end of the song without missing a beat. Certainly, there are standouts, but the entire team carries the tune well, begging the question, why didn't we hear it before?

A few odd episodes have included some singing, including Ted and Beard singing along to "Hey Jude" with Henry (Gus Turner) in Season 3, Episode 8 and Ted and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) serenading the Christmas party in Season 2. Some characters can be found singing karaoke in Season 1, though most don't get much of a spotlight. Yet there are no large-scale musical performances, despite the proof that the cast can manage it. The song in the finale is not their only dance number, either. Season 2, Episode 11 briefly shows the team working on a more complicated dance routine to "Bye Bye Bye" to say goodbye to Dr. Sharon (Sarah Niles). Although Ted and Beard are both critical of their dancing, they learn to correct themselves quickly. These moments are few and far between in the series' three-season run, but each time is a treat to watch. It's a shame the actors didn't get more of a chance to show off what they can do.

'Ted Lasso' Has One Outstanding Singer

While the team's big chance to show off their voices is in the last episode, one character didn't have to wait so long to demonstrate her abilities. Way back in Season 1, Rebecca stepped into the spotlight to sing "Let It Go" on karaoke night. Unlike Coach Beard and Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh), who also sang, Rebecca's song got more of a focus because it was a turning point for her character. Waddingham managed the difficult song beautifully, making a memorable impression on fans.

Clearly, she's not the only capable singer in the cast, but Waddingham is likely the most musically talented (though it's hard to compare without seeing them perform together). Her voice was notable enough to get her the leading part in the Season 2 Christmas caroling, but beyond that, she hasn't had the chance again. Though the series let her sing whenever they could logically work it in, there are never too many songs when the character can sing like her.

'Ted Lasso' Is Familiar With One-Off Episodes

A musical episode wouldn't fully fit with the rest of the show, but Ted Lasso isn't against making risky choices occasionally. The most obvious example is the Season 2 episode "Beard After Hours," which was inspired by the 1985 Martin Scorsese film After Hours. This interlude in the actual plot is surreal at best and, at worst confusing. As Coach Beard goes on a journey with the occasional appearances of familiar faces, the episode does little to move the plot. And despite being solely focused on him, the episode doesn't go into Beard's past. In fact, doesn't mesh well with the rest of the series, and the events have no impact on the show as a whole.

However strange the episode may be, Ted Lasso was willing to try. "Beard After Hours" received mixed reviews, with some praising the ambition while others criticized the lack of connectivity. Like most one-off episodes, it's not for everyone, but there is an audience for it. Ted Lasso isn't meant to be a musical, but one episode that sets itself apart from the rest isn't out of the question. Though it may not be the safest choice, it would have been an interesting addition to the series.

'Ted Lasso' Missed the Chance

Ted Lasso is not a musical, and just because an actor can sing doesn't mean they need to in every part. But the show doesn't necessitate every episode be plot focused. And one slightly out-there episode where the cast performs musical numbers would have been a treat. With so much of the cast capable of musical numbers, why didn't the show ever take advantage of it?

Though there is a wide range of musicals, they have a reputation for being light and happy, fitting in with the uplifting message that Ted Lasso conveys. The comedy often deals with serious topics, so a lighthearted romp to provide a break would have been more than welcomed. Plus, a musical episode would simply have been a fun addition to the series. It's too bad that it doesn't exist, and with the show now over, it's too late to correct that.