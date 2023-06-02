Ted Lasso as a show has meant a lot to fans and while Season 3 was met with more of a critical response than the previous two seasons, it still left fans loving our Greyhounds. One thing that was important for the season to address was Nate's betrayal of Richmond, Ted, and everyone he deemed a friend. At the end of Season 2, Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed) was frustrated with the way he felt he was being treated on the team, so he went into the AFC Richmond locker room, ripped down Ted's "Believe" sign and ripped it in half.

It signaled the end fo Nate's relationship with Richmond, and we left Season 2 with him going to Rupert's side at West Ham. Throughout Season 3 though, we saw glimpses of the Nate we knew and loved. That young man who just wanted people to believe in him and so when by the end of the season, he made his apologies and came back to the team that loved him, it wasn't that surprising. What was a little odd was that Nate came back to Richmond and they accepted him happily but there was no real moment of everyone talking about how Nate hurt them.

Maybe that's just the Richmond way but Ted (Jason Sudeikis) just gladly let Nate back on the team (working with Will). Now though fans can read the apology letter that Nate wrote to Ted after everything that happened with his departure thanks to Mohammed's Twitter account.

Making Amends

Ted Lasso is a show all about understanding and forgiveness. So it was never a question over whether or not Nate would come back to the Greyhounds. It was just how. When Rupert (Anthony Stewart Head) made it clear that he was going to go out of his way to make Nate just as evil as he was, Nate took the high road and left. And it took a long time for him to come to terms with the fact that his father was actually always there for him. We got to see Nate grow, mend his relationships, and come back into the Nate Shelley, Wonder Kid, we knew and loved from Season 1.

The letter that Mohammed shared on Twitter was all about Nate's feelings, how he wanted to apologize to Ted, and it is something that many fans will probably wish was more addressed in the series. "Apologies come in all shapes and sizes, but I can only be responsible for my own," the letter reads. "I want it to be sincere and meaningful, whilst remaining true to my self. As I've discovered, this is easier said than done."

The letter goes on to talk about Nate's life before Ted, when we know that no one paid attention to him or cared because when Ted remembered Nate's name, it was a big deal. But what's so beautiful about this letter is that it is showing us just how much Nate as a character was still that guy we loved, even if he was making mistakes by going to West Ham. "What I'm trying to say is that I'm ready to free myself. To free us all. Does that make sense? Oh god. I hope it does. I so, deeply, deeply hope it does.

When I was a kid, my uncle used to say "It'll end when it ends, and not before. In retrospect, that didn't make a lot of sense but as a child I didn't really clock that. I thought he was one of the wisest men on the planet just because of the way he treated my dad. He's three years older which made him the only person to treat my terrifying father like a kid brother. Revelation to 8 year old me, as you can probably imagine. Anyway, I've been thinking a lot about that phrase since... everything that's happened has happened and it resonates more now than it ever has. I hate endings, Ted. I carried on dating my last girlfriend long after we both realised it wasn't working because I didn't want to acknowledge the goodbye. It was quite horrible, actually."

You can almost hear the letter in Mohammed's voice and it's a nice end to the Ted and Nate dynamic as we know now that Ted went back home to Kansas at the end of the series. Still, this would have been nice to have Ted and Nate talk more about this letter and their feelings throughout the third season of the show.